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Jaipur

Jaipur News: Govind Marg to be Widened to 100 Feet, 190 Houses and Shops to be Demolished; Survey Complete

Govind Marg Expansion: The Municipal Corporation has expedited efforts to widen Govind Marg, one of Jaipur city's busiest roads, to 100 feet as per the master plan, aiming to ease traffic congestion.

2 min read

Jaipur

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Patrika Desk

Apr 02, 2026

Govind Marg Expansion

Govind Marg. (Photo: Patrika)

Govind Marg to be 100 Feet Wide in Jaipur: The Municipal Corporation has expedited the process of widening the busy Govind Marg in Jaipur city to 100 feet as per the master plan. In a recently conducted PT survey, approximately 190 structures falling within the path of the road have been identified. Currently, the width of this road is less than 60 feet in many places, leading to immense traffic pressure.

Following the 94th meeting of the Traffic Control Board (TCB) held at JDA on March 12, the Adarsh Nagar and Malviya Nagar zones of the corporation conducted a joint survey. According to the survey report, 190 obstructions have been identified between Trimurti Circle and the Agra Road Gurudwara turn. The maximum encroachments were found between Trimurti Circle and Barfkhana Chowk.

Phase One: 12 Major Structures Targeted

In the first phase, the corporation administration has identified over 12 constructions where the land for the road boundary was surrendered at the time of obtaining the lease, but possession was not relinquished. Notices have been issued for these encroachments, and preparations are underway to remove them soon. Following this, other 178 structures will be acted upon after verification with the master plan records.

One-Way and Traffic Jam Crisis

Buses on Govind Marg are being diverted via a one-way route, passing through Trimurti Circle and the Jawahar Nagar Bypass. Local residents state that the administration issues only paper orders, while traffic management on the ground has failed. The Jawahar Nagar Bypass has become excessively congested. According to experts, an elevated road on the Jawahar Nagar Bypass could be the permanent solution to this problem.

What They Say

Govind Marg will be widened to 100 feet. In the first phase, constructions that have retained possession despite surrendering the land will be removed.
- Mukut Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Malviya Nagar Zone

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Updated on:

02 Apr 2026 09:14 am

Published on:

02 Apr 2026 09:02 am

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jaipur News: Govind Marg to be Widened to 100 Feet, 190 Houses and Shops to be Demolished; Survey Complete

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