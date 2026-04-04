Rajasthan Weather: Severe Storm Alert for 38 Districts on April 7 with Hail and Strong Winds

Rajasthan Weather Update: A significant change is expected in the weather of Rajasthan once again. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared the upcoming April 7 as an extremely 'dangerous' day for the state.
According to the latest bulletin from the Meteorological Department, a 'Yellow Alert' has been issued for 38 out of the state's 41 districts. During this period, strong winds (dust storms) will blow at speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour, with a strong possibility of thunderstorms and lightning.
Today, April 4, the weather will remain adverse across the entire state, except for Phalodi, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Barmer, and Balotra. The IMD has issued Yellow and Orange Alerts for most parts of the state. Today, there are chances of dust storms blowing at a speed of 40 to 50 km per hour throughout the day, accompanied by thunderstorms and rain.
The good news is that there is no major warning for any district of the state on April 5. However, the weather will change again from April 6. On Saturday, a Yellow Alert will be in effect for Kotputli-Behror, Sikar, Bikaner, Churu, Didwana-Kuchaman, Hanumangarh, and Jhunjhunu districts.
April 7 is considered the most challenging day for Rajasthan. The districts for which alerts have been issued include Jaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Beawar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Deeg, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Khairthal-Tijara, Kota, Kotputli-Behror, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Salumbar, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Sirohi, Tonk, Udaipur, Balotra, Barmer, Bikaner, Kuchaman, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Pali, Phalodi, and Ganganagar.
It is noteworthy that a severe dust storm on April 3 caused heavy devastation in the state, claiming the lives of two people. Heavy hailstorms occurred in many northern districts, including Ganganagar and Hanumangarh, causing significant damage to crops as well. The administration has advised the public to stay away from trees and electricity poles during adverse weather conditions and seek shelter in safe places.
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