Rajasthan Weather: Severe Storm Alert for 38 Districts on April 7 with Hail and Strong Winds

Today, April 4, the weather will remain adverse across the entire state, except for Phalodi, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Barmer, and Balotra. The IMD has issued Yellow and Orange Alerts for most parts of the state. Today, there are chances of dust storms blowing at a speed of 40 to 50 km per hour throughout the day, accompanied by thunderstorms and rain.