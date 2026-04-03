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Jaisalmer

Rain in Rajasthan: Heavy Showers Lash Several Districts; Here’s the Forecast Ahead

Rajasthan Weather Alert: The weather in Rajasthan has once again taken a turn. On Friday morning, a sudden change was observed in the western and central parts of the state, leading to heavy rainfall and hailstorms in several districts.

3 min read

Jaisalmer

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Patrika Desk

Apr 03, 2026

Rajasthan weather update Heavy Rain in Several Districts Hailstorm in Jaisalmer for 15 Minutes

Rain in several districts of Rajasthan (Photo – Patrika)

Rajasthan Weather Update: The weather in Rajasthan has taken a turn amidst the scorching heat. Due to the activation of a Western Disturbance, the weather in the desert and central regions of the state changed suddenly on Friday morning.

Heavy rain and hailstorms were recorded in several districts, including Jaisalmer, Nagaur, Kuchaman-Didwana, and Jalore. While this change has provided relief from the heat to the general public, it has caused concern for farmers.

Hailstones fell for 15 minutes in Jaisalmer

A different form of nature was witnessed in the rural areas of Jaisalmer on Friday morning. In Pithodai village of the district, hailstones fell heavily for about 15 minutes between 7:30 AM and 8:00 AM.

The hailstorm was so intense that a white blanket of hailstones covered the fields and roads. This led to a significant drop in temperature. Light, intermittent rain continued in Jaisalmer city, while heavy rainfall occurred in the rural areas.

Heavy rain in Didwana, pleasant weather in Jalore

Clouds gathered in Nagaur and Didwana-Kuchaman districts in the early hours of Friday. Heavy rain occurred in Didwana between 5:30 AM and 6:00 AM, causing water to flow onto the roads.

According to the Meteorological Department, 2 mm of rain was recorded at the Didwana headquarters. In Jalore, clouds persisted throughout the morning, and light drizzle occurred for about 10 minutes. The cool winds caused a drop in maximum and minimum temperatures, bringing an end to the 'loo' (heatwave) conditions in the state for now.

Why did the weather change?

According to meteorologists, Western Disturbances are activating one after another in the state. Due to the influence of this system, moisture from the Arabian Sea is causing cloud formation over Rajasthan, leading to rain and storms.

Weather Department Alert

April 3: Orange alert for storms, rain, and hailstorms in 8 districts, yellow alert in the remaining districts.
April 4: The system will weaken slightly.
April 6: Another new and powerful system will become active.

Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, stated that the system arriving on April 6 will be quite strong, and its impact will be visible across the state on April 7 and 8. During this period, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm activities will continue.

Impact of weather on farmers

While city dwellers are enjoying this pleasant weather, this rain has become a disaster for the farmers. Ripe wheat crops in the Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh areas were flattened by the stormy rain and hailstorms on Thursday night. This unseasonal rain at the time of harvest has raised concerns about the deterioration of grain quality and a decrease in yield.

Temperature update: Kota was the hottest

Before this change on Friday, severe sunshine prevailed in most parts of the state on Thursday. Kota was the hottest city in the state with a maximum temperature of 38.3 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in Jaipur was recorded at 36 degrees Celsius. Temperatures in other major cities were as follows: Churu: 37.9°C, Sriganganagar: 37.6°C, Jodhpur: 34.8°C, and Barmer: 34.3°C.

Relief from 'Heatwave' until April 10

The good news is that due to the activation of new weather systems, there is no possibility of a heatwave in Rajasthan until April 10. Temperatures will remain below 40 degrees Celsius in the coming week, providing respite from the severe heat expected at the beginning of April.

Rain alert for these districts on April 3

  • Orange Alert - Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Jaisalmer
  • Yellow Alert - All districts of the state (except Dungarpur, Banswara, and Pratapgarh)

Rain alert for these districts on April 4

Yellow Alert - Bikaner, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur, Alwar, Dausa, Nagaur, Ajmer, Tonk, Bhilwara, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Bundi, Kota, Baran, Jhalawar, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Udaipur, and Banswara

Rain alert for these districts on April 6

Yellow Alert - Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ganganagar, and Hanumangarh

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Published on:

03 Apr 2026 12:02 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jaisalmer / Rain in Rajasthan: Heavy Showers Lash Several Districts; Here’s the Forecast Ahead

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