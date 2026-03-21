Jaisalmer-bound passengers beware: Railways suddenly changes route for these trains, vehicles will now return from Pokhran; check new list

Jaisalmer Railway Yard Maintenance (Patrika Photo)
Jaisalmer Railway Yard Maintenance: The work to equip the railway station of the tourist city of Jaisalmer with modern facilities and expand the yard according to future needs is now in its final stages.
According to Anurag Tripathi, Divisional Railway Manager of Jodhpur Division, the railway has taken a special 'block' to expedite important technical works such as coach maintenance facilities, electric loco trip shed, and tower wagon siding at Jaisalmer station.
The main objective of these works is to pave the way for running new long-distance trains from Jaisalmer and to make train operations safer and more punctual. However, during this construction period, passengers will temporarily face partial cancellations and delays of some rail services.
According to the official information released by the railway administration, the routes of several major trains have been shortened (Short Terminated) between March 21 and March 27, 2026…
Sabarmati-Jaisalmer Express (20492): This train will depart from Sabarmati on March 26 but will not go to Jaisalmer. It will be operated only up to Pokhran.
Jaisalmer-Sabarmati Express (20491): On March 27, this train will start its journey from Pokhran instead of Jaisalmer. This means this service will be partially cancelled between Jaisalmer and Pokhran.
Lalgarh-Jaisalmer Express (14704): On March 27, this train running from Lalgarh will only reach Shri Bhadariya Latthi station. The route beyond this to Jaisalmer will remain cancelled.
Bhagat Ki Kothi-Jaisalmer Express (74844): On March 27, this train will be operated only up to Thaiyat Hamira station.
Not only the routes but also the timings of the trains have been changed. Train number 14704 (Lalgarh-Jaisalmer Express) will depart from Lalgarh 60 minutes (1 hour) later than its scheduled time from March 21 to March 26. This train will also be run at a controlled speed en route.
The railway has appealed to passengers to check the Live Status of their train before coming to the station to avoid inconvenience. Passengers can get updates through the following means…
Even though passengers are facing some inconvenience at present, this work will prove to be a milestone for Jaisalmer's tourism and connectivity. The construction of an electric loco shed will save time in engine maintenance, and the addition of new modern coaching facilities will make it possible to start direct trains from Jaisalmer to other major cities of the country.
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