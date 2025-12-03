New Rule for Rajasthan’s Famous Tourist Spot: Entry Now Only for Families and Couples

A view of the resorts at Sam Sand Dunes. (Photo: Patrika)
Jaisalmer: The character of tourism in the world-famous Sam Sand Dunes area is rapidly changing. Out of the approximately ₹1800 crore tourism revenue, ₹300 crore is generated annually from the magnetic attraction of the sand dunes alone. Now, resorts located near the sand dunes are focusing on a policy of responsible and safe tourism.
With this in mind, several major resorts have changed their booking policies and have started providing tent-cottages only to family or couple tourists. The operators state that this step has been taken with the objective of ensuring tourist safety, preserving the natural tranquillity of the desert environment, and safeguarding the unique experience of Sam.
In recent years, incidents of hooliganism by young tourists arriving in large groups, often under the influence of alcohol and drugs, demands to play loud music late at night, and indecent behaviour in the presence of women have increased. This not only disturbed peaceful tourists but also affected the pristine beauty of the desert.
According to resort operators, this policy is a positive step towards responsible tourism. The reason is that the beauty of Sam can only be enjoyed in a peaceful environment, and most families visit with this expectation. Experts suggest that resort operators also changed their policy due to incidents affecting the region's image going viral on social media.
During special occasions like New Year's, only family guests were previously given priority. Witnessing the peace and discipline in the atmosphere during those times, most resorts have now implemented this arrangement for the entire season over the past one or two years.
Tourism experts believe that this initiative can give a new identity to desert tourism. The availability of a safe environment will increase the number of family tourists, and the discipline will provide tourists with a high-level experience.
- Estimated annual tourism business from Sam: ₹300 crore
- Approximately 150 resorts operate during the season
- Around 2,000 camels are available daily to offer safari experiences to tourists
- Over 90% of resorts have adopted the family-tourist policy
Prioritising family tourists has created a more peaceful, safe, and positive environment in Sam. This has also increased discipline, and every tourist is having a better experience.
- Pushpendra Vyas, Resort Operator
The identity of the Sam region is its hospitality. Adopting a booking policy for families provides them with protection from indecent behaviour and uncomfortable environments.
- Ghulam Rojani, Resort Operator
Big NewsView All
Jaisalmer
Rajasthan
Trending