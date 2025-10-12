Jaisalmer: Flight Ticket Prices Soar Ahead of Diwali, Reaching Rs 20,000

Flight Ticket Price Hike (Image: Patrika)
Flight Ticket Price Hike: Jaisalmer: Along with the festive atmosphere of Diwali, airfares from Jaisalmer have started to rise rapidly. The initial fare for flights from Delhi to Jaisalmer was around ₹8,000 on October 1, which has now reached ₹19,000 to ₹20,000.
It is worth noting that the fare has increased by two and a half times in just a few days. However, this situation is observed every year during festivals and the tourism season. A large number of tourists visit Jaisalmer from Diwali to New Year.
For this reason, companies increase the fares. Fares increase or decrease based on bookings, season, and the number of passengers. When there are more bookings or limited seats, the fare is increased, while it is reduced during low booking periods or the off-season.
According to tour operators, a large number of tourists from India and abroad arrive here from Diwali to New Year. The impact of this seasonal demand is clearly visible on airfares. Akhil Bhatia, a tour operator at Bhatia Holidays, explains, "This is a situation that occurs every year. As soon as the tourism season and festival time arrives, airlines increase ticket prices based on demand and supply."
He added that currently, the number of tourists in Jaisalmer is increasing rapidly, which has also increased the passenger load, directly impacting the fares. However, the rates return to normal once the season ends.
Airlines operate on a dynamic pricing system. Under this system, fares are not fixed but depend on the number of passengers, booking time, and demand. When seats are limited or bookings increase, the fare automatically goes up, while it decreases during the off-season.
Mayank Bhatia states, "October to February is the main tourist season in Jaisalmer. During this period, tourists from all over the country visit to see the forts, havelis, and sand dunes. While increased demand benefits businesses such as hotels, taxis, handicrafts, and restaurants, the rise in flight fares creates difficulties for common travellers."
