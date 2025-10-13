Army Gypsy Overturns in Rajasthan, Major Dies, 4 Officers Including Lieutenant Colonel Injured

Jaisalmer: A Major died and four officers, including a Lieutenant Colonel and two Majors, were injured when an Army gypsy overturned in the Tanot police station area of Jaisalmer district on Sunday evening. The accident occurred near Gamnewala village on the Ramgarh-Longewala road around 5 PM.
The injured were first taken to Ramgarh hospital, and after receiving first aid, they were admitted to the Army hospital. According to ASI Achalram of Tanot police station, preliminary investigation revealed that there was a sharp turn on the road, but the gypsy could not negotiate the turn and overturned.
At the time of the accident, Lieutenant Colonel Prashant Rai (32), Major TC Bhardwaj (33), Major Amit (30), Major Prachi Shukla, and driver Naseeruddin were travelling in the vehicle. Major TC Bhardwaj, who was critically injured, was admitted to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
Meanwhile, among the other injured, Major Amit sustained an injury near his eye. Major Prachi Shukla has severe head injuries, while driver Naseeruddin's left ear was severed. All are undergoing treatment at the Army hospital, and their condition is reported to be stable.
Upon receiving information about the accident, police from Tanot and Ramgarh police stations reached the spot. The body of Major TC Bhardwaj was handed over to the Army after a post-mortem. He was a resident of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh. The police have started an investigation into the cause of the accident.
