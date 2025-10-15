Jaisalmer Bus Fire: Eyewitnesses recount horror as women suffer severe burns and bleeding in state of shock

Eyewitness giving details of the Jaisalmer accident. (Photo: Patrika)
Jaisalmer Bus Fire: Jitendra Swami, a local resident, recounted his harrowing experience. While driving from Thaiyat to Jaisalmer, he noticed smoke billowing from the roadside. Upon closer inspection, he discovered a bus engulfed in flames. Swami described the scene as indescribable: "15-20 people – some under trees, some on the ground, some on the road… all were writhing in agony in a state of shock."
Swami further stated that women had suffered severe burns to their clothes and skin, and many individuals were bleeding. Ambulances arrived at the scene, and with the help of other bystanders, they managed to wrap the injured in clothes and transport them to the hospital. He noted that the police had not yet arrived at the time. "The situation was so horrific, it's hard to describe. Now the police are just milling around," he added.
Another witness, Allah Bakshi, shared that his relatives and villagers were on the bus that caught fire. Upon hearing the news, he rushed directly to the accident site from his farm. Bakshi mentioned that there were burnt individuals inside the bus, including children and women, but he was unsure of the exact number. However, he heard from others that there were "15-20 bodies inside the bus."
Allah Bakshi expressed his frustration: "The bus has been moved inside the gate of an Army area. The Army personnel are not allowing anyone to see inside the bus. Police and administration officials are also not letting anyone in. They are saying the injured have been taken to the hospital. Now, where am I supposed to go?"
Fire Officer Vishnu Singh Rathore reported that his control room received a call at 3:35 PM about a bus fire on the Jaisalmer to Jodhpur route. His team reached the spot within 10 minutes. However, by the time they arrived, the bus had already been completely gutted by the fire. Rathore stated that he was not present at the time of the fire, but according to eyewitness accounts, "12-15 people are inside the bus." Additionally, 15-16 people were sent to Jaisalmer.
