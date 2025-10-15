Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer Bus Fire: Eyewitnesses recount horror as women suffer severe burns and bleeding in state of shock

Jitendra Swami stated that the women's clothes and skin were burnt. Many people were bleeding.

2 min read

Jaisalmer

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 15, 2025

Jaisalmer eyewitness

Eyewitness giving details of the Jaisalmer accident. (Photo: Patrika)

Jaisalmer Bus Fire: Jitendra Swami, a local resident, recounted his harrowing experience. While driving from Thaiyat to Jaisalmer, he noticed smoke billowing from the roadside. Upon closer inspection, he discovered a bus engulfed in flames. Swami described the scene as indescribable: "15-20 people – some under trees, some on the ground, some on the road… all were writhing in agony in a state of shock."

Swami further stated that women had suffered severe burns to their clothes and skin, and many individuals were bleeding. Ambulances arrived at the scene, and with the help of other bystanders, they managed to wrap the injured in clothes and transport them to the hospital. He noted that the police had not yet arrived at the time. "The situation was so horrific, it's hard to describe. Now the police are just milling around," he added.

Reached the Accident Site Directly from the Farm

Another witness, Allah Bakshi, shared that his relatives and villagers were on the bus that caught fire. Upon hearing the news, he rushed directly to the accident site from his farm. Bakshi mentioned that there were burnt individuals inside the bus, including children and women, but he was unsure of the exact number. However, he heard from others that there were "15-20 bodies inside the bus."

Not Allowed Inside

Allah Bakshi expressed his frustration: "The bus has been moved inside the gate of an Army area. The Army personnel are not allowing anyone to see inside the bus. Police and administration officials are also not letting anyone in. They are saying the injured have been taken to the hospital. Now, where am I supposed to go?"

Bodies in the Bus

Fire Officer Vishnu Singh Rathore reported that his control room received a call at 3:35 PM about a bus fire on the Jaisalmer to Jodhpur route. His team reached the spot within 10 minutes. However, by the time they arrived, the bus had already been completely gutted by the fire. Rathore stated that he was not present at the time of the fire, but according to eyewitness accounts, "12-15 people are inside the bus." Additionally, 15-16 people were sent to Jaisalmer.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

15 Oct 2025 09:57 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaisalmer / Jaisalmer Bus Fire: Eyewitnesses recount horror as women suffer severe burns and bleeding in state of shock

Big News

View All

Jaisalmer

Rajasthan

Trending

Army Gypsy Overturns in Rajasthan, Major Dies, 4 Officers Including Lieutenant Colonel Injured

Army Gypsy Overturns in Jaisalmer
Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: Flight Ticket Prices Soar Ahead of Diwali, Reaching Rs 20,000

Flight Ticket Price Hike
News Bulletin

Heavy rain lashes this part of Rajasthan for 2 hours, thunder and dark clouds scare residents, water accumulates in many areas

Rain in Jaisalmer
Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer's Five Main Squares Get Artistic Makeover, Road Widening Project Underway

Jaisalmer
Jaisalmer

Ramdevra Mela Commences Amidst Huge Crowd, Tight Security

Ramdevra Mela
Jaisalmer
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.