Rajnath Singh Set for Two-Day Visit to Jaisalmer to Review Defence Preparedness

These sites showcase the history of the Indian Army, its wars, and the tales of its brave soldiers. The Light and Sound show, which is being launched for tourists and visitors in the evening, will also be inaugurated at the museum. According to information, on the 24th, Singh will visit Longewala. There, he will pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country and will meet the soldiers to boost their morale. Sources have stated that a demonstration of the army's new operational capabilities and equipment will also be presented before the Defence Minister.