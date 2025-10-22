Rajnath Singh Set for Two-Day Visit to Jaisalmer to Review Defence Preparedness

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
A three-day marathon conference of senior army officials is scheduled to be held in Jaisalmer district, situated on the India-Pakistan border, from October 23 to 25.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is arriving in Jaisalmer on a two-day visit on Thursday to participate in this event. Singh will address the Army Commanders Conference and participate in several programmes here. During his visit, the Defence Minister will also visit the border area of Longewala.
Longewala is renowned for the valour of the Indian armed forces in the 1971 India-Pakistan War. It is reported that in the conference, the Defence Minister will deliberate with military officials on the country's current security arrangements and future preparedness.
Will visit War Museum
On the first day of his visit, Rajnath Singh will visit the War Museum located on the Jodhpur road. Here, he will inaugurate the newly constructed Shaurya Park and Cactus Park.
These sites showcase the history of the Indian Army, its wars, and the tales of its brave soldiers. The Light and Sound show, which is being launched for tourists and visitors in the evening, will also be inaugurated at the museum. According to information, on the 24th, Singh will visit Longewala. There, he will pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country and will meet the soldiers to boost their morale. Sources have stated that a demonstration of the army's new operational capabilities and equipment will also be presented before the Defence Minister.
Preparations in full swing for the visit
Extensive preparations have been underway for the past two days for the Defence Minister's visit to Jaisalmer. Strict security arrangements are being made at the key points of his itinerary. The army's Jaisalmer administration and the police are engaged in ensuring the smooth completion of the visit.
