India-Pakistan Border Alert: Suspected Drone Found Near Sam Thana, BSF Investigates

Jaisalmer: Security agencies are on high alert once again following the discovery of a suspicious drone in areas bordering Pakistan. On Sunday morning, a large black quad-copter drone was found crashed in the bushes near Lakhmaniyon ki Basti in the Sam police station area.
Villagers heading towards the fields spotted the drone and were alarmed by its high battery capacity, immediately informing the police and the Border Security Force (BSF). The drone's construction, size, and high-power battery make it highly suspicious.
Upon receiving the information, BSF and police teams arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area. The drone had no branding, serial number, or camera module, which further adds to the suspicion. Security agencies are working to determine whether the drone originated from across the border or was part of a locally operated mission.
The drone's parts, battery, and technical specifications are being meticulously examined. According to initial information, the drone was equipped with a high-capacity battery, indicating its capability for long-duration flights. The investigation team is also trying to ascertain if the drone had an active GPS, camera, or any data transmission system.
Villagers reported hearing the sound of the drone crashing and many rushed to the spot, but no human activity was observed. Given the area's proximity to the India-Pakistan border, the discovery of any technical equipment is a serious matter for security agencies. The BSF has appealed to residents in the surrounding villages to remain vigilant and report any suspicious objects immediately.
It is noteworthy that a similar suspicious drone was found in the Ramgarh area on November 20, after which surveillance in the border region was intensified. These two consecutive incidents have now heightened security concerns.
