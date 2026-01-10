Jaisalmer: Bus collides with police jeep in dense fog, Station House Officer and 3 constables seriously injured, referred to Jodhpur

Image: Patrika
A speeding bus collided with a police jeep due to dense fog in Pokhran area of the district. The station in-charge of Mohanlal Police Station and 3 police constables were seriously injured in the accident. The police jeep was mangled in the collision and the injured occupants of the jeep were extricated with great difficulty. All the injured were brought to Pokhran District Hospital, from where they were referred to Jodhpur due to their serious condition.
According to information received, the Mohanlal Police Station in-charge Baburam and 3 police personnel were on duty for security arrangements at the Hindu conference to be held in Pokhran. The police personnel's jeep collided with a speeding bus coming from the opposite direction on National Highway 11. The station in-charge and four police personnel were injured in the road accident caused by reduced visibility due to dense fog. All the injured were brought to Pokhran District Hospital. All the police personnel were referred to Jodhpur after first aid due to their serious condition.
Upon receiving information about the road accident, Circle Officer (CO) Bhanwar Singh Rathore and other police officials reached the hospital and inquired about the condition of the injured. According to doctors, all the injured were referred to Jodhpur due to their serious condition. It is being reported that the police jeep was mangled in the high-speed collision of the vehicles. Local residents extricated the police personnel from the jeep with great difficulty and then sent them to the hospital.
It is being reported that visibility has become very low due to the dense fog in the area. Due to vehicles not slowing down on the highway, the number of road accidents is rapidly increasing due to fog. However, the police administration has appealed to the drivers to exercise extreme caution when dense fog prevails.
