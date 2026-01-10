Vayu Shakti-2026: Tejas and Rafale to Showcase Prowess at Pokhran Firing Range; Air Force's Biggest Display in February

This exercise will be the biggest demonstration of the nation's air power and its strides towards an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). Tejas will have a significant participation in Vayu Shakti-2026. Through this, the Air Force will showcase its confidence in indigenous fighter aircraft programmes. Furthermore, Rafale and Apache will also demonstrate their combat capabilities in the war display. The Air Force's combat prowess will be on display during both day and night operations, including live bomb drops, air-to-ground strikes, and air defence interceptions.