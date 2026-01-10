Vayu Shakti-2026: Tejas and Rafale to Showcase Prowess at Pokhran Firing Range; Air Force's Biggest Display in February

Image: AI
Vayu Shakti-2026: The next edition of the Indian Air Force's largest air exercise, Vayu Shakti, will be held in February at the Pokhran Field Firing Range, Asia's largest. Although not officially announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate. He, along with the Defence Minister and the chiefs of the three armed forces, are likely to witness the exercise.
This exercise will be the biggest demonstration of the nation's air power and its strides towards an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). Tejas will have a significant participation in Vayu Shakti-2026. Through this, the Air Force will showcase its confidence in indigenous fighter aircraft programmes. Furthermore, Rafale and Apache will also demonstrate their combat capabilities in the war display. The Air Force's combat prowess will be on display during both day and night operations, including live bomb drops, air-to-ground strikes, and air defence interceptions.
The exercise will feature both day and night missions, including live bomb drops, air-to-ground strikes, and air defence interceptions. A Strong Message of Self-Reliant India: Vayu Shakti-2026 will not only be a display of military might but also a symbol of the growing strides in the defence sector towards 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.
The significant presence of indigenous platforms like Tejas, Prachand, and Akash will convey to the world that India is no longer just a buyer but has become a manufacturer of advanced defence technology. In February 2026, the skies will witness India's greatest air power display.
