Oil India Achieves Major Success Amidst Oil Crisis, Crude Oil Production in Rajasthan Increases by 70%

According to information, the daily production here has increased from 705 barrels to a record level of 1,202 barrels per day. In the financial year 2025-26, Oil India's crude oil annual production in its Rajasthan region was 43,773 metric tonnes, which is higher than the previous year's 32,787 metric tonnes. The production figure for 2025-26 stood at 43,773 metric tonnes, with a daily production of 1202 barrels, up from the earlier figure of 705.