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Jaisalmer

Oil India Achieves Major Success Amidst Oil Crisis, Crude Oil Production in Rajasthan Increases by 70%

Crude Oil Production: Oil India Limited has set a record by increasing crude oil production by 70% at the Baghewala field in Jaisalmer.

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Jaisalmer

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Patrika Desk

Apr 07, 2026

Oil India Limited achieves big breakthrough in Rajasthan crude oil output rises 70 boosting India energy security hub

Crude oil production in Rajasthan has increased by 70% (Photo: Patrika Network)

Jaisalmer Oil Field: Amidst a global oil crisis due to ongoing conflicts in West Asia, the Baghewala field in the border district of Jaisalmer has set a record by increasing oil production by 70 percent. This has further enhanced the role of Rajasthan and Jaisalmer in the country's energy security.

Oil India Limited has achieved a major milestone in production at the Baghewala oil field in the Thar Desert. Oil production from the Jodhpur Sandstone Formation has seen a significant increase of approximately 70 percent compared to last year.

Production Reaches 1202 Barrels Per Day

According to information, the daily production here has increased from 705 barrels to a record level of 1,202 barrels per day. In the financial year 2025-26, Oil India's crude oil annual production in its Rajasthan region was 43,773 metric tonnes, which is higher than the previous year's 32,787 metric tonnes. The production figure for 2025-26 stood at 43,773 metric tonnes, with a daily production of 1202 barrels, up from the earlier figure of 705.

Continuous Production Since 2017

The Baghewala Oil Field, located in the Bikaner-Nagaur sub-basin, is one of India's few onshore heavy oil fields. Oil India has completed CSS operations in 19 wells.

This is approximately 72 percent more than last year. Oil India has been producing crude oil from the Baghewala Oil Field since 2017. Discovered in 1991 and spread over 200.26 square kilometers, this field has 52 wells, of which 33 are currently operational.

52 Wells in Baghewala Oil Field

There are 52 oil wells in the Baghewala Oil Field area of Jaisalmer. The crude oil produced in the Baghewala region is transported via tankers to the ONGC facility in Mehsana, Gujarat, from where it is sent through pipelines to the Koyali refinery operated by Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

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Published on:

07 Apr 2026 11:40 am

News / Rajasthan / Jaisalmer / Oil India Achieves Major Success Amidst Oil Crisis, Crude Oil Production in Rajasthan Increases by 70%

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