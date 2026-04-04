Rajasthan to get 1.8 km long high-level bridge at cost of ₹256 crore, connecting Kota’s Itawa region directly to Bundi district

Kota: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will arrive in Kota today for a four-day visit. During this time, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development works worth approximately ₹350 crore in the Etawah-Peeplda region. The state's Agriculture and Rural Development Minister, Dr. Kirodilal Meena, will also be present at the event.
After the construction of the high-level bridge, the Etawah region of Kota district will be directly connected to Bundi district. A 1.8-kilometre-long high-level bridge will be constructed over the Chambal River between Dheepri Chambal in the Etawah region and Chandakhurd in Bundi, at a cost of ₹256 crore. This will be the longest bridge in the region.
At 11 AM, Lok Sabha Speaker Birla and Cabinet Minister Meena will lay the foundation stone for this bridge at a program organised at the Government Higher Secondary School located in Dheepri Chambal. On this occasion, various development works related to roads, drinking water, sports, education, and other basic facilities will also be inaugurated and their foundation stones will be laid.
An indoor sports stadium, constructed at a cost of ₹4.5 crore on the initiative of Speaker Birla, will be inaugurated in Etawah. This stadium has been built under the 'Khelo India' scheme, which will provide modern facilities to the players of the region. Along with this, the foundation stone for a proposed sub-district hospital in Etawah, at a cost of ₹35 crore, will also be laid.
Additionally, other development works worth ₹28 crore will also be inaugurated. The road construction from Mahavir Nagar Colony to the bypass will be inaugurated, and the BPHU constructed at a cost of ₹78 lakh will also be inaugurated. The strengthening of a culvert in Etawah town and the augmentation and renovation of the drinking water scheme under Amrit 2 at a cost of ₹7.12 crore will be inaugurated, presenting a gift to the general public.
Big NewsView All
Kota
Rajasthan
Trending