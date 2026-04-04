Rajasthan to get 1.8 km long high-level bridge at cost of ₹256 crore, connecting Kota’s Itawa region directly to Bundi district

Additionally, other development works worth ₹28 crore will also be inaugurated. The road construction from Mahavir Nagar Colony to the bypass will be inaugurated, and the BPHU constructed at a cost of ₹78 lakh will also be inaugurated. The strengthening of a culvert in Etawah town and the augmentation and renovation of the drinking water scheme under Amrit 2 at a cost of ₹7.12 crore will be inaugurated, presenting a gift to the general public.