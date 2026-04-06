Rajasthan Weather Alert: Strong Winds, Hailstorms, and Rain Forecasted for Multiple Districts

Rajasthan Weather Update
IMD Alert: Following rain and hailstorms in Rajasthan, temperatures remain below normal, with the weather feeling cool. The Meteorological Department, Jaipur, has issued an alert predicting thunderstorms, rain, and hailstorms in several districts of the state between April 6 and 8.
On Sunday, Barmer recorded the highest temperature in the state at 35 degrees Celsius, while Kota registered 34 degrees, Jodhpur and Dungarpur 33.3 degrees, and Jaipur recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2 degrees Celsius. Due to the rain, temperatures in many cities, including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, and Bikaner, have dropped by 4 to 6 degrees below normal.
According to the Meteorological Department, a Western Disturbance is expected to become active on April 7, which could cause a sudden change in weather, bringing strong winds, rain, and hailstorms to some districts. However, the weather is expected to return to normal and remain dry from April 9 onwards.
A significant weather change is anticipated in the Kota division in the coming days. The Meteorological Centre predicts that a strong Western Disturbance becoming active between April 6 and 8 could lead to strong winds, thunderstorms, rain, and isolated hailstorms in the region. The weather change will begin on April 6, with its most significant impact expected on April 7.
During this period, there is a high probability of strong winds blowing at speeds of 50 to 60 km per hour, accompanied by moderate to heavy rain and isolated hailstorms in parts of Kota, Baran, Bundi, and Jhalawar districts, with loud thunder. Light to moderate rain may occur in some areas of the division on April 8, while the weather is expected to remain normal in other areas. The forecast indicates dry weather in the Kota division for the next 3-4 days starting April 9.
Prior to this, rain and hailstorms in the Hadoti region on Saturday led to a change in weather on Sunday, with a drop in mercury. The weather was dry with sunshine and cool winds. Kota recorded a maximum temperature of 34.0 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature that dropped by 2 degrees to 20.8 degrees Celsius.
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