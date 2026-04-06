Rajasthan Weather Alert: Strong Winds, Hailstorms, and Rain Forecasted for Multiple Districts

During this period, there is a high probability of strong winds blowing at speeds of 50 to 60 km per hour, accompanied by moderate to heavy rain and isolated hailstorms in parts of Kota, Baran, Bundi, and Jhalawar districts, with loud thunder. Light to moderate rain may occur in some areas of the division on April 8, while the weather is expected to remain normal in other areas. The forecast indicates dry weather in the Kota division for the next 3-4 days starting April 9.