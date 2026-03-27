Kota to Vadodara Direct Bus by Rajasthan Roadways: New Service from Coaching Area Benefits Students Traveling to Gujarat

Bus to Vadodara parked at Bundi depot. Photo: Patrika
Kota. Rajasthan Roadways has taken a new initiative for the first time, keeping in mind the convenience of students in Kota's coaching sector. Now, the Roadways bus service will be operated directly from the coaching area located in Jawahar Nagar. A semi-deluxe bus service on the Kota-Udaipur-Ahmedabad-Vadodara route is being started from April 1, which will provide great relief to students and passengers.
This bus, being started by the Bundi depot, will be the only direct government bus service from the Kota division to Gujarat. This new service will provide a direct bus to passengers from Kota, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Ahmedabad, and Vadodara. Coaching students and their guardians will particularly benefit, as they will no longer need to travel to the bus stand.
The special thing is that the bus will depart from Jawahar Nagar coaching area at 3:10 PM. After this, the bus will leave from Nayapura bus stand between 3:40 PM and 4:00 PM. As per the scheduled time, the bus will reach Bundi at 5:00 PM, Bijolia at 6:15 PM, Chittorgarh at 8:30 PM, and Udaipur at 11:00 PM. Departing from Udaipur at 11:30 PM, the bus will reach Ahmedabad's Geeta Mandir bus stand at 5:30 AM. From here, it will depart at 5:45 AM and reach Vadodara at 8:00 AM.
On its return, the bus will depart from Vadodara at 4:00 PM and, after passing through Ahmedabad at 6:45 PM, will reach Udaipur at 11:30 PM. After this, it will reach Chittorgarh at 2:30 AM, Bijolia at 5:30 AM, Bundi at 6:30 AM, and then Kota at 7:30 AM, reaching Jawahar Nagar at 8:00 AM.
This new bus service will provide great relief to Kota's coaching students and passengers. They will no longer need to travel to the bus stand, saving both time and money. Getting a bus directly from Jawahar Nagar will make the journey more convenient and safer. Direct connectivity between Kota, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Ahmedabad, and Vadodara will make travel easier. Students and guardians, in particular, will be freed from the hassle of changing vehicles multiple times.
Roadways has also provided the facility for online seat booking for the bus, allowing passengers to confirm their seats in advance. Ghanshyam Gaur, Chief Manager of Bundi Depot, stated that this service is being started with the aim of facilitating students and increasing passenger load. Consideration will also be given to starting more such services in the future based on demand.
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