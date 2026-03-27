Kota to Vadodara Direct Bus by Rajasthan Roadways: New Service from Coaching Area Benefits Students Traveling to Gujarat

The special thing is that the bus will depart from Jawahar Nagar coaching area at 3:10 PM. After this, the bus will leave from Nayapura bus stand between 3:40 PM and 4:00 PM. As per the scheduled time, the bus will reach Bundi at 5:00 PM, Bijolia at 6:15 PM, Chittorgarh at 8:30 PM, and Udaipur at 11:00 PM. Departing from Udaipur at 11:30 PM, the bus will reach Ahmedabad's Geeta Mandir bus stand at 5:30 AM. From here, it will depart at 5:45 AM and reach Vadodara at 8:00 AM.