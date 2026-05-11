Kota: Uproar After 4 Women Die in Government Hospital; Relatives Refuse to Take Bodies

Family members sitting on a dharna (protest sit-in) with the deceased woman's newborn in their arms (Photo: Patrika)
Women’s Deaths in Kota Hospital: The continuous deaths of women in Kota’s government hospitals have raised serious questions regarding health arrangements. After the Medical College Hospital, an outcry has now broken out following the deaths of two women at JK Lone Hospital. Relatives have flatly refused to take the bodies and have expressed fierce anger against the hospital administration.
As soon as the incident was reported, Congress District President Gautam reached the spot and launched a sharp attack on the government and the health department. He demanded compensation of ₹50-50 lakh for the families of the deceased women. Congress leaders alleged that despite the continuous deaths of pregnant women, the government is not taking the matter seriously.
Gautam said that so far, four women have died in more than a dozen caesarean cases, while the condition of several other women remains serious and they are undergoing dialysis. He claimed that almost identical symptoms have appeared in all patients, deepening the apprehension of serious negligence and infection in the entire matter.
Demanding the immediate resignation of the Health Minister, he said that women are continuously dying due to kidney failure, but the government remains completely silent. Referring to the previous Gehlot government, Congress leaders said that at that time, patients from across the state used to come to Kota’s government hospitals for treatment and many units were created for the expansion of health facilities.
Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased have also levelled serious allegations against the hospital administration. They ask why the health of women is continuously deteriorating under similar circumstances and how the deaths are occurring. Refusing to take the bodies, the relatives have demanded an impartial inquiry and action against those responsible.
According to sources, kidney failure is feared due to serious infection in the cases. However, no clear official statement has surfaced from the hospital administration regarding this entire matter yet. The matter has now taken a political turn and the opposition is continuously questioning the government's health arrangements.
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