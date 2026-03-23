Rajasthan Tourism Corridor: New Tourism Corridor to Connect 4 Major Cities in Rajasthan, Hadoti to Get New Identity

He said that the Kota-Bundi Greenfield Airport is the first Greenfield Airport in Rajasthan, which will prove to be a milestone for the tourism and economic development of the region. He directed the project to be completed within the stipulated time frame and emphasised maintaining the pace of work. The Airport Authority of India has started the work. Officials from the Airport Authority of India provided information about the construction work and the concept plan of Aerocity through a presentation. KDA is starting the Aerocity Project. Timelines have also been set for this.