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Kota

Rajasthan Tourism Corridor: New Tourism Corridor to Connect 4 Major Cities in Rajasthan, Hadoti to Get New Identity

Rajasthan Tourism Update: Giving a booster dose to the ongoing efforts to make Kota a tourist city, Chief Secretary V. Srinivas has instructed to create connectivity corridors to connect tourists to Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur, and Udaipur.

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Patrika Desk

Mar 23, 2026

Kota News: Giving a boost to the ongoing efforts to make Kota a tourist city, Chief Secretary V. Srinivasan has directed the creation of connectivity corridors to connect tourists to Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur, and Udaipur. This will give tourists visiting the state an opportunity to see the tourist destinations of the Hadoti region. This will enable Kota to become a major tourism hub in the coming times.

The Chief Secretary held a high-level review meeting with officials in the Collectorate auditorium on Sunday. Important issues such as Kota-Bundi Greenfield Airport, road connectivity, LPG supply, and drinking water arrangements were discussed in detail. He said that efforts will be intensified to develop direct connectivity from Kota to Bharatpur. This will give a new identity to the Hadoti region in terms of tourism.

Instructions for Strong Connectivity on Udaipur-Kota and Kota-Bharatpur Routes

He sought information from NHAI officials about the current status of the Udaipur-Kota and Kota-Bharatpur routes and directed them to strengthen connectivity. He also said that tourists should be connected from Kota to Sawai Madhopur or Ranthambore. The Chief Minister had also given directions in this regard recently.

Kota-Bundi Greenfield Airport to be a Milestone for Tourism

He said that the Kota-Bundi Greenfield Airport is the first Greenfield Airport in Rajasthan, which will prove to be a milestone for the tourism and economic development of the region. He directed the project to be completed within the stipulated time frame and emphasised maintaining the pace of work. The Airport Authority of India has started the work. Officials from the Airport Authority of India provided information about the construction work and the concept plan of Aerocity through a presentation. KDA is starting the Aerocity Project. Timelines have also been set for this.

Instructions to Keep LPG Supply Smooth

The Chief Secretary reviewed the availability and distribution of cooking gas cylinders in the district. He said that LPG is normal in the Kota division. Refills and bookings are normal in Kota. Domestic gas cylinders are available. He instructed that the commercial use of domestic gas cylinders should be stopped and black marketing should be strictly monitored.

CS Impressed by the View of Garadia

The Chief Secretary visited the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve. Starting his tour by boat on the Chambal River from Kishorepura Jetty at 7 am, he reached Garadia Mahadev and observed the natural beauty and wildlife of the Mukundra Reserve. During the tour, the Chief Secretary observed the rich biodiversity of Mukundra, especially various bird species (avifauna). These included the Indian Vulture, Egyptian Vulture, Indian Eagle Owl, Brown Fish Owl, and many other raptors. Additionally, he also saw crocodiles in the Chambal River.

The Chief Secretary laid special emphasis on promoting wildlife tourism, stating that it is essential to connect more and more people with natural heritage through jungle safaris and boat safaris. This will not only increase public awareness towards wildlife but also create new livelihood opportunities for local people.

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Published on:

23 Mar 2026 12:57 pm

News / Rajasthan / Kota / Rajasthan Tourism Corridor: New Tourism Corridor to Connect 4 Major Cities in Rajasthan, Hadoti to Get New Identity

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