Rajasthan-MP Connectivity Boost: 276km Railway Line to Link 5 Districts and 27 Stations

According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Saurabh Jain, the estimated cost of this ambitious 276 km project is 3,035 crore. The 165 km stretch from Ramganj Mandi to Biaora falls under the Kota Division, while the remaining 111 km comes under the Bhopal Division. To date, 187 km of work has been completed, with the Kota Division finishing the 145 km section from Ramganj Mandi to Rajgarh. The target is to complete the remaining 89 km—covering the Kurawar-Shyampur, Sonkatch-Narsinghgarh, and Biaora-Sonkatch sections—by 2026-27.