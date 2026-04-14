Rajasthan-MP Connectivity Boost: 276km Railway Line to Link 5 Districts and 27 Stations

Ramganjmandi–Bhopal New Rail Line: In the long-awaited project connecting Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh via direct rail, 145 km of the 165 km section under the Kota Division has been completed. Meanwhile, work is also progressing steadily within the Bhopal Railway Division. The Kota Division is currently laying the remaining 20 km of track on a war footing, with a target to complete it within the current financial year.
According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Saurabh Jain, the estimated cost of this ambitious 276 km project is 3,035 crore. The 165 km stretch from Ramganj Mandi to Biaora falls under the Kota Division, while the remaining 111 km comes under the Bhopal Division. To date, 187 km of work has been completed, with the Kota Division finishing the 145 km section from Ramganj Mandi to Rajgarh. The target is to complete the remaining 89 km—covering the Kurawar-Shyampur, Sonkatch-Narsinghgarh, and Biaora-Sonkatch sections—by 2026-27.
This project includes a total of 27 stations: Ramganj Mandi, Julmi, Jhalawar, Jhalrapatan, Junakheda, Ametha, Aklera, Pachola, Ghatoli, Nayagaon, Bhojpur, Devpura, Khilchipur, Rajgarh, Narsinghpur, Biaora, Peepalkheda, Sonkatch, Narsinghgarh, Jamuniyaganj, Kurawar, Shyampur, Duraha, Jarkheda, Mugaliahat, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, and Nishatpura D Cabin. The project also involves the construction of 4 tunnels, 4 significant bridges, 34 main bridges, and 171 underpasses.
This rail line will directly connect five districts: Kota, Jhalawar, Rajgarh, Sehore, and Bhopal. Currently, travel between Bhopal and Kota is via the Nagda-Ujjain or Bina routes, which take more distance and time. Once the new rail line opens, the distance will be reduced by approximately 100 km, saving 2 to 3 hours.
Additionally, the coal transport route to the Kalisindh Thermal Power Plant in Jhalawar will be shortened by about 42 km, reducing freight costs. Meanwhile, the route for Mail and Express trains going from Jaipur to South India will be reduced by about 115 km, making a saving of approximately 3 hours in travel time possible.
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