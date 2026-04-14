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Kota

Rajasthan-MP Connectivity Boost: 276km Railway Line to Link 5 Districts and 27 Stations

Indian Railway Update: The new 276km line will directly link Kota, Jhalawar, Rajgarh, Sehore, and Bhopal. Skip the Nagda-Ujjain route and save 3 hours of travel!

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Kota

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Patrika Desk

Apr 14, 2026

Railway Project

Ramganjmandi–Bhopal New Rail Line: In the long-awaited project connecting Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh via direct rail, 145 km of the 165 km section under the Kota Division has been completed. Meanwhile, work is also progressing steadily within the Bhopal Railway Division. The Kota Division is currently laying the remaining 20 km of track on a war footing, with a target to complete it within the current financial year.

3,035 Crore Project: 187 km of Construction Completed

According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Saurabh Jain, the estimated cost of this ambitious 276 km project is 3,035 crore. The 165 km stretch from Ramganj Mandi to Biaora falls under the Kota Division, while the remaining 111 km comes under the Bhopal Division. To date, 187 km of work has been completed, with the Kota Division finishing the 145 km section from Ramganj Mandi to Rajgarh. The target is to complete the remaining 89 km—covering the Kurawar-Shyampur, Sonkatch-Narsinghgarh, and Biaora-Sonkatch sections—by 2026-27.

27 Stations to Benefit Millions of Passengers

This project includes a total of 27 stations: Ramganj Mandi, Julmi, Jhalawar, Jhalrapatan, Junakheda, Ametha, Aklera, Pachola, Ghatoli, Nayagaon, Bhojpur, Devpura, Khilchipur, Rajgarh, Narsinghpur, Biaora, Peepalkheda, Sonkatch, Narsinghgarh, Jamuniyaganj, Kurawar, Shyampur, Duraha, Jarkheda, Mugaliahat, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, and Nishatpura D Cabin. The project also involves the construction of 4 tunnels, 4 significant bridges, 34 main bridges, and 171 underpasses.

Direct Connectivity for 5 Districts

This rail line will directly connect five districts: Kota, Jhalawar, Rajgarh, Sehore, and Bhopal. Currently, travel between Bhopal and Kota is via the Nagda-Ujjain or Bina routes, which take more distance and time. Once the new rail line opens, the distance will be reduced by approximately 100 km, saving 2 to 3 hours.

Additionally, the coal transport route to the Kalisindh Thermal Power Plant in Jhalawar will be shortened by about 42 km, reducing freight costs. Meanwhile, the route for Mail and Express trains going from Jaipur to South India will be reduced by about 115 km, making a saving of approximately 3 hours in travel time possible.

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Published on:

14 Apr 2026 03:05 pm

News / Rajasthan / Kota / Rajasthan-MP Connectivity Boost: 276km Railway Line to Link 5 Districts and 27 Stations

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