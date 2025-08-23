Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Dehradun

Chamoli midnight cloudburst wreaks havoc: houses buried, girl dead, CM Dhami says monitoring situation

In the Thali area of Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, a cloudburst after midnight caused widespread devastation. One young woman died after being buried under debris, and one person is missing. Debris has filled roads, homes, and shops.

Dehradun

Patrika Desk

Aug 23, 2025

Cloudburst Video,Cloudburst Video chamoli,Cloudburst Video uttarakhand

Heavy devastation struck the Tharali region of Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, late Friday night due to a cloudburst. Around midnight, the calamity unleashed from the sky in the Raadibagad area shook the entire region. Debris brought by torrential rain swept away houses, shops, and roads. In this disaster, a young woman from Sagwada village died after being buried under the debris, while one person is reported missing from Chepdon Bazaar.

Administrative Buildings Also Submerged in Debris

Meanwhile, shops and houses in Kotdipa, Nagar Panchayat Tharali, have suffered heavy damage. Debris entered the residence of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and the house of the Nagar Panchayat president in Raadibagad, causing walls to collapse and significant damage. Several bikes and other vehicles were also affected by the debris.

Traffic Completely Disrupted

Heavy debris and rain have completely blocked the Tharali-Gwaldam and Tharali-Sagwada routes. The National Highway near Minggdera is closed, bringing movement to a standstill. So much debris has accumulated on the town's roads that they resemble ponds.

Panic and Rescue Operations

The SDRF team is engaged in relief and rescue operations. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) team is trying to clear the blocked roads.

Schools and Anganwadis Closed

Considering safety, the district administration has ordered the closure of all schools and Anganwadi centres in Tharali tehsil on Saturday (23 August). District Magistrate Dr. Sandeep Tiwari stated that relief work is challenging due to continuous rain and debris, but police and administration teams are working on the ground with full force.

Chamoli's ADM Vivek Prakash informed that considerable damage has occurred due to the cloudburst in Tharali. A woman named Kavita was found buried under the debris, while one person is reported missing. Upon receiving information about the incident, our teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations in the affected areas. Affected people are being moved to safe places, and the extent of the damage is being assessed.

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident. He wrote on the social media platform X, “Received the sad news of a cloudburst late at night in the Tharali area of Chamoli district. The district administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I am constantly in touch with the local administration in this regard and am personally monitoring the situation closely. I pray to God for everyone's safety.”

Share the news:

Published on:

23 Aug 2025 10:14 am

English News / Uttarakhand / Dehradun / Chamoli midnight cloudburst wreaks havoc: houses buried, girl dead, CM Dhami says monitoring situation
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.