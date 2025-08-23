Chamoli midnight cloudburst wreaks havoc: houses buried, girl dead, CM Dhami says monitoring situation

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident. He wrote on the social media platform X, “Received the sad news of a cloudburst late at night in the Tharali area of Chamoli district. The district administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I am constantly in touch with the local administration in this regard and am personally monitoring the situation closely. I pray to God for everyone's safety.”