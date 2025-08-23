Chamoli midnight cloudburst wreaks havoc: houses buried, girl dead, CM Dhami says monitoring situation

Heavy devastation struck the Tharali region of Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, late Friday night due to a cloudburst. Around midnight, the calamity unleashed from the sky in the Raadibagad area shook the entire region. Debris brought by torrential rain swept away houses, shops, and roads. In this disaster, a young woman from Sagwada village died after being buried under the debris, while one person is reported missing from Chepdon Bazaar.
Meanwhile, shops and houses in Kotdipa, Nagar Panchayat Tharali, have suffered heavy damage. Debris entered the residence of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and the house of the Nagar Panchayat president in Raadibagad, causing walls to collapse and significant damage. Several bikes and other vehicles were also affected by the debris.
Heavy debris and rain have completely blocked the Tharali-Gwaldam and Tharali-Sagwada routes. The National Highway near Minggdera is closed, bringing movement to a standstill. So much debris has accumulated on the town's roads that they resemble ponds.
The SDRF team is engaged in relief and rescue operations. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) team is trying to clear the blocked roads.
Considering safety, the district administration has ordered the closure of all schools and Anganwadi centres in Tharali tehsil on Saturday (23 August). District Magistrate Dr. Sandeep Tiwari stated that relief work is challenging due to continuous rain and debris, but police and administration teams are working on the ground with full force.
Chamoli's ADM Vivek Prakash informed that considerable damage has occurred due to the cloudburst in Tharali. A woman named Kavita was found buried under the debris, while one person is reported missing. Upon receiving information about the incident, our teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations in the affected areas. Affected people are being moved to safe places, and the extent of the damage is being assessed.
Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident. He wrote on the social media platform X, “Received the sad news of a cloudburst late at night in the Tharali area of Chamoli district. The district administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I am constantly in touch with the local administration in this regard and am personally monitoring the situation closely. I pray to God for everyone's safety.”