New LPG Guidelines: Apply for cylinders 10 days before weddings, these documents are mandatory

The cylinders will be provided temporarily and must be returned to the agency after use. The DM informed that 75 applications have been received in the district so far. Gas agencies have been asked to keep 10 percent of commercial cylinders in stock. Meanwhile, according to Doon's DSO Kailash Agarwal, only two cylinders will be provided for weddings based on the SOP. Orders have been received from the District Magistrate in this regard. The cylinder quota for weddings will not be increased.