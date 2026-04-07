New LPG Guidelines: Apply for cylinders 10 days before weddings, these documents are mandatory

A new guideline has been issued for gas cylinder supply for weddings in Dehradun.
New LPG Guidelines: The LPG crisis is deepening due to the Iran-America-Israel war. In Dehradun, too, the LPG backlog has reached thousands. In view of this, the DM has issued new guidelines.
The rules for booking LPG cylinders for weddings have changed. If you need an LPG cylinder for a wedding, you will have to apply 10 days before the ceremony.
Applications will be made at the District Supply Office, the Regional Food Officer Supply, and Food Inspector Office. An affidavit on a Rs 10 stamp paper will have to be submitted for the application. Along with this, the wedding card and Aadhaar card are required to be attached.
Orders in this regard were issued by Dehradun DM Savin Bansal on Monday. He said that after receiving the application, a maximum of two commercial cylinders will be provided through the concerned gas agency.
The cylinders will be provided temporarily and must be returned to the agency after use. The DM informed that 75 applications have been received in the district so far. Gas agencies have been asked to keep 10 percent of commercial cylinders in stock. Meanwhile, according to Doon's DSO Kailash Agarwal, only two cylinders will be provided for weddings based on the SOP. Orders have been received from the District Magistrate in this regard. The cylinder quota for weddings will not be increased.
The wedding season is about to begin. The administration has clarified that only two cylinders will be provided for weddings. The DM has issued orders in this regard. On Monday, people from various areas, including Raipur, Banjarawala, Nehrugram, reached the District Magistrate's office. Resident Gajendra Bhandari said that two cylinders are insufficient for a wedding. He demanded that more than two cylinders be provided for weddings. Bank employee Rohit Bisht said, "At least five cylinders should be provided."
The backlog of domestic cylinders in Dehradun is continuously increasing. According to the DM, to ensure that small shopkeepers, students, and labourers do not face gas problems, arrangements have been made for agencies to provide five-kilogram cylinders. Oil companies have been instructed to provide more and more commercial cylinders and five-kilogram gas cylinders to the agencies. He said that people should apply as soon as possible to get gas cylinders for weddings.
Amidst the LPG crisis, the office of the Supply Department is also witnessing crowds these days. People are reaching the office with problems such as not getting cylinders and non-booking. To get cylinders for weddings, information such as wedding cards and Aadhaar cards will have to be provided.
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