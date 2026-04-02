7 April 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Dehradun

Major Shake-up: 30 Officers Transferred, Stirring Up the Police Department

Transfers In Police Department: A major reshuffling has taken place in the police department. The transfer of 30 officers has caused a stir. It is expected that the new changes will bring about an acceleration in policing.

2 min read

Dehradun

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 02, 2026

dehradun police department undergoes major reshuffle 30 officers transferred

30 officials transferred. Photo source: IANS

Transfers In Police Department : Big news has emerged from Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand, where a large-scale reshuffling has taken place in the police department. A transfer list issued late at night includes a total of 30 police officers.

Uttarakhand News: Station House Officers Changed in Several Police Stations

According to information received, this includes 3 Station House Officers (SHOs) who have been assigned new responsibilities. This sudden change has created a stir in the police department, with SHOs being changed in several police stations. It is being said that this decision has been taken with the aim of further strengthening law and order.

Dehradun News: Instructions Issued to Take Charge at New Posts

According to information from sources, senior officials believe that such administrative changes are necessary from time to time to maintain transparency in the system and improve the working mechanism. The officers who have been transferred have been instructed to take charge at their new posts as soon as possible.

Dehradun: Better Performance Expected from Officers

It is being said that after this reshuffling, the command of many police stations has come into the hands of new officers, which may lead to changes in policing at the local level. Meanwhile, better performance is expected from the officers who have been given new responsibilities. There is an atmosphere of discussion within the police department regarding this decision, and it is being viewed as a major administrative step.

Uttarakhand: 'New Changes Will Speed Up Policing'

According to sources, this step has been taken keeping in mind the complaints received regarding law and order for some time and the need to improve the working mechanism. Meanwhile, officials say that the new changes will speed up policing and provide better security to the public. This will create a kind of positive atmosphere in the state, which is being spoken of as a good omen. It is noteworthy that the list was released late at night.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Uttarakhand

Updated on:

02 Apr 2026 02:05 pm

Published on:

02 Apr 2026 02:04 pm

News / Uttarakhand / Dehradun / Major Shake-up: 30 Officers Transferred, Stirring Up the Police Department

Big News

View All

Dehradun

Uttarakhand

Trending

New LPG Guidelines: Apply for cylinders 10 days before weddings, these documents are mandatory

To get a gas cylinder for marriage in Dehradun, you have to apply 10 days in advance
Dehradun

Nepalis Turning to Dubai Army, Youth from UP and Bihar Flock to Indian Army Porter Recruitment

Nepalese are missing from the Army's porter recruitment, and a crowd of youth from UP and Bihar is gathering
Dehradun

LPG Crisis: Gas Connections to be Issued Against Wedding Cards Under New System

People will get LPG connection by showing wedding invitation card
Dehradun

New Policy: School Bus and Van Fares to be Regulated, New Policy May Be Approved Today

Uttarakhand to curb arbitrary fares of private school buses and vans
Dehradun

Green Cess to be Levied on Vehicles Entering Uttarakhand, Collection System Operational at 11 Locations

Green cess is being levied on vehicles coming from outside states in Uttarakhand
Dehradun
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.