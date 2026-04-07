Nepalis Turning to Dubai Army, Youth from UP and Bihar Flock to Indian Army Porter Recruitment

In the recent past, the dependence of Nepali citizens on India for employment has somewhat reduced. Alok Sharma, a trader from Jhulaghat market, states that the dependence of Nepali citizens on India for employment has decreased. Currently, an average of 400 Nepali citizens enter Pithoragarh district from Jhulaghat every month. Most of them are over 35 years of age. Two years ago, about 600 people used to come every month. Pushkar Raj Joshi, the Mayor of Dasharath Chand Municipality in Baitadi, says that employment opportunities have increased in Nepal.