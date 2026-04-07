Nepalis Turning to Dubai Army, Youth from UP and Bihar Flock to Indian Army Porter Recruitment

Nepalis are increasingly missing from Army porter recruitment
Porter Recruitment: The participation of Nepali citizens in Indian Army porter recruitment is gradually declining. It is worth noting that, amid the Russia–Ukraine war, many Nepali youths have found opportunities to work in the Russian Army. At the same time, recruitment of Nepali Gorkhas into the British Army is also continuing. After the implementation of the Agnipath scheme, interest among Nepali Gorkhas in joining the Indian Army had already begun to decrease.
Meanwhile, a surprising development has emerged. A five-day porter recruitment drive by the Indian Army began on Monday in Dharchula, located about 90 km from the Pithoragarh district headquarters. On the first day, not a single candidate of Nepali origin participated. Earlier, the Army relied heavily on local youth from Dharchula as well as Nepali citizens for porter roles.
Locals, including Jitendra Verma and Sonu Martolia, say that Nepali youths are no longer coming forward for these jobs. Participation from youths in Uttarakhand also appears to be low. Most of the candidates seen in the porter recruitment are from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh.
Youths from Nepal and Bhutan can also participate in the Indian porter recruitment. The age limit is set between 18 and 40 years, along with being physically fit. It is worth noting that porters are appointed in the army on a six-month contract. The job of a porter involves delivering rations and supplies in difficult hilly areas. The monthly honorarium ranges from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. Before this, most participants in porter recruitment were Nepali citizens. Now, Nepali citizens are completely absent from this recruitment.
According to senior Nepali journalist Ramesh Chandra Bhatt, Nepali youths are joining the Dubai Army and Police. They are working in Malaysia and Qatar. They are earning money through self-employment. These are the reasons why Nepali youths are no longer showing interest in the army's porter recruitment.
In the recent past, the dependence of Nepali citizens on India for employment has somewhat reduced. Alok Sharma, a trader from Jhulaghat market, states that the dependence of Nepali citizens on India for employment has decreased. Currently, an average of 400 Nepali citizens enter Pithoragarh district from Jhulaghat every month. Most of them are over 35 years of age. Two years ago, about 600 people used to come every month. Pushkar Raj Joshi, the Mayor of Dasharath Chand Municipality in Baitadi, says that employment opportunities have increased in Nepal.
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