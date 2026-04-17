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Dehradun

Over 60 Fire Alerts in Two Days: Uttarakhand Cancels Forest Staff Leaves

As forest fire incidents surge with changing weather, Uttarakhand issues over 60 fire alerts in just two days. In response, the Forest Department has canceled all staff leaves to tackle the escalating crisis.

less than 1 minute read

Dehradun

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 17, 2026

n view of the increasing incidents of forest fires in Uttarakhand, the leave of forest department employees has been cancelled

File photo of forest fire

Fire Alert: The onset of intense summer heat is expected to increase the frequency of heatwaves and the risk of forest fires across Uttarakhand. In the last two days, over 60 fire alerts have been issued in the state. To bring the situation under control, the Forest Department has cancelled the leaves of all officers and staff.

The rise in wildfire incidents has heightened concerns for the department ahead of the Char Dham Yatra in the Garhwal division.

According to Forest Department data, 160 fire incidents were recorded between 1 November 2025 and 16 April 2026, destroying approximately 100 hectares of forest land. This figure is nearly four times higher than the same period the previous year, when only 40 incidents were registered.

Chamoli district has recorded the highest number of cases this season, with 62 incidents in the Badrinath Forest Division, 48 in the Kedarnath Wildlife Division, and 10 in the Nanda Devi Forest Division. Additionally, 11 incidents were reported in the Alaknanda Soil Conservation Forest Division.

QRTs to be Deployed The Kedarnath and Badrinath divisions are considered highly sensitive to forest fires. The Forest Department has issued a special alert for eight divisions, including these two located on the Char Dham route. Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will be stationed at seven sensitive locations: Dehradun, Mussoorie, Uttarkashi, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Badrinath, and the Kedarnath Wildlife Division.

Sushant Patnaik, CCF (Forest Fire), stated that all divisions along the Char Dham route have been alerted, and instructions have been issued to deploy special teams at sensitive spots. If forest fires lead to falling boulders or disaster-like situations, the department will coordinate with the police and local administration to manage the crisis. Master control rooms have also been directed to maintain a constant vigil over all routes.

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Uttarakhand

Published on:

17 Apr 2026 08:56 am

News / Uttarakhand / Dehradun / Over 60 Fire Alerts in Two Days: Uttarakhand Cancels Forest Staff Leaves

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