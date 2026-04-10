PM Modi's Visit: Dehradun-Delhi, Saharanpur and Roorkee Routes to Change, Diversion Plan Ready

The district administration has expedited its preparations in view of Prime Minister Modi's proposed visit to Dehradun and the inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway in Saharanpur on April 14. For the Prime Minister's visit, the route from Asharodi to Garhi Cantt has been divided into 13 zones, and Zonal and Sector Magistrates have been deployed. DM Savin Bansal held an important meeting with nodal officers and reviewed the arrangements. He gave strict instructions to ensure basic facilities such as pandals, drinking water, parking, refreshments, and mobile toilets at Mahindra Ground in Garhi Cantt are in order. The DM stated that thousands of people are expected to gather along the entire route to honour the Prime Minister, and therefore, there should be no lapses in traffic management, barricading, and security, and law and order must be strictly enforced.