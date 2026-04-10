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Dehradun

PM Modi's Visit: Dehradun-Delhi, Saharanpur and Roorkee Routes to Change, Diversion Plan Ready

Preparations have been intensified at the administrative level ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Dehradun. In view of the visit, police are preparing a traffic diversion plan for routes connecting Dehradun with Roorkee, Saharanpur, Delhi, and other areas. The diversion plan will remain in effect on the day of the Prime Minister’s event.

2 min read

Dehradun

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Patrika Desk

Apr 10, 2026

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway on April 14, due to which the route is being diverted

Preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s program are being carried out by the administration on a war footing. Photo source: Information Department.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in Dehradun on April 14 for the inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. The Prime Minister will also address a rally here besides inaugurating the expressway. The traffic police have issued a route diversion plan for the Prime Minister's visit. Keeping in mind the traffic congestion in the city and the convenience of the general public, the police have made changes to the main routes leading to Saharanpur, Roorkee, and Delhi. SP Traffic Lokjeet Singh has appealed to the general public to plan their journey according to this route plan.

PM to hold a 12 km roadshow

The BJP organisation has also intensified preparations in view of the proposed programme of PM Modi in Garhi Cantt. At the BJP Mahanagar office, State President Mahendra Bhatt and General Secretary Ajay Kumar briefed the workers on organised preparations and coordination. During his visit to Doon, Prime Minister Modi will also undertake a 12 km long roadshow from Clementown to Garhi Cantt Mahindra Ground. Human chains will be formed at various places to welcome him. According to State President Mahendra Bhatt, after the inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, the PM will offer prayers at the Daat Kali temple located in Asharodi. After this, his convoy will reach Mahindra Ground in Garhi Cantt via road, passing through Clementown, ISBT, Niranjanpur Mandi, Kamala Palace, GMS Road, Ballupur, and Balliwala.

13 zones created up to Garhi Cantt

The district administration has expedited its preparations in view of Prime Minister Modi's proposed visit to Dehradun and the inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway in Saharanpur on April 14. For the Prime Minister's visit, the route from Asharodi to Garhi Cantt has been divided into 13 zones, and Zonal and Sector Magistrates have been deployed. DM Savin Bansal held an important meeting with nodal officers and reviewed the arrangements. He gave strict instructions to ensure basic facilities such as pandals, drinking water, parking, refreshments, and mobile toilets at Mahindra Ground in Garhi Cantt are in order. The DM stated that thousands of people are expected to gather along the entire route to honour the Prime Minister, and therefore, there should be no lapses in traffic management, barricading, and security, and law and order must be strictly enforced.

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Published on:

10 Apr 2026 09:01 am

News / Uttarakhand / Dehradun / PM Modi's Visit: Dehradun-Delhi, Saharanpur and Roorkee Routes to Change, Diversion Plan Ready

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