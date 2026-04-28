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Dehradun

School Timings in Uttarakhand to Change From 1 May Due to Severe Heatwave

Opening and closing timings for all government, semi-government, and private schools across the state are set to change from 1 May.

2 min read

Dehradun

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Patrika Desk

Apr 28, 2026

In view of the scorching heat, the timetable of Uttarakhand schools will be changed from May 1

School timings in Uttarakhand are set to change from 1 May

DEHRADUN: Opening and closing timings for all government, semi-government, and private schools across the state are set to change from 1 May.

Uttarakhand is currently experiencing intense heat, making daily life difficult and causing significant distress to school children. With the prevailing heatwave conditions, the Education Department is preparing to adjust schedules.

Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat announced in Srinagar on Monday that, effective 1 May, government schools will operate from 7:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Currently, schools function from 7:45 am to 2:05 pm.

Although the Director General of Education had previously authorised district officials to adjust timings locally, the Minister has advocated for a uniform schedule across the state given the current heat situation.

While mountainous regions are not yet experiencing the same heat—with residents still wearing warm clothes in the mornings and evenings—the new timings will apply there as well once the government order is issued.

Extreme Heat in Dehradun

In the final week of April, temperatures are shattering records, with heatwave conditions emerging in several plain areas.

The Health Department is on high alert in Dehradun due to the severe heat and heatwave warnings. A specialised ward has been reserved at Doon Hospital to provide immediate treatment to patients falling ill due to the weather. Dr RS Bisht, MS of Doon Hospital, confirmed that eight beds have been specifically reserved for heatwave patients.

The scorching heat is beginning to impact public health, with stomach, skin, and eye issues being the most reported. Hospitals have seen a 20 to 30 per cent increase in OPD patients related to these ailments.

Simultaneously, the onset of summer has led to a 5 to 10 per cent rise in the prices of air conditioners, coolers, fans, and refrigerators.

Temperatures Surpass 38°C

Temperatures continue to surge across Uttarakhand. Recorded maximum temperatures include:

  • Roorkee: 38.2°C
  • Dehradun: 37.9°C
  • Pantnagar: 37.8°C
  • Pithoragarh: 30.8°C
  • Mussoorie: 28.6°C
  • Mukteshwar: 28.6°C
  • Tehri: 28.0°C

The Meteorological Department has predicted a potential drop in maximum temperatures by up to four degrees within the next three to four days.

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Published on:

28 Apr 2026 08:50 am

News / Uttarakhand / Dehradun / School Timings in Uttarakhand to Change From 1 May Due to Severe Heatwave

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