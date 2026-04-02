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Dehradun

LPG Crisis: Gas Connections to be Issued Against Wedding Cards Under New System

LPG Crisis: There is good news for people struggling with a shortage of LPG cylinders during wedding ceremonies. The Food Supply Department is soon working on a plan to provide gas connections to such families upon showing their wedding invitations.

2 min read

Dehradun

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 02, 2026

People will get LPG connection by showing wedding invitation card

Amid the LPG crisis, traders in Almora submitted a memorandum to the DM.

LPG Crisis: The crisis of cooking gas and petrol-diesel is deepening in the country due to the Iran-America-Israel war. Long queues are forming in front of gas delivery vehicles to get cooking cylinders. In the hilly areas of Uttarakhand, people are lining up from dawn, leaving all their work, to get cooking cylinders. The direct impact of the Middle East war is now deepening on people's kitchens. Due to the unavailability of gas cylinders, many restaurants and dhabas are on the verge of closure. On the other hand, the wedding season is also being clearly affected by the LPG shortage. In view of this, the Supply Department is going to provide cooking gas on a priority basis to families with upcoming weddings within two to three days. According to Nainital District Supply Officer Manoj Burman, families with wedding ceremonies will have to submit their wedding invitation cards at their local Supply Office. Along with this, an application will have to be submitted, based on which a temporary connection will be approved immediately.

Security Money Will Have to Be Deposited

Those taking temporary gas connections for wedding ceremonies will have to deposit security money. This is to bring transparency to the process. After the wedding is over, the security money will be refunded to the concerned people upon submission of the empty cylinder. This arrangement will prevent chaos in households with weddings. It will also ensure that people do not face any difficulties in celebrating their children's weddings with pomp and show.

Catering Businessmen Upset

Wedding ceremonies and other functions are being significantly affected due to the LPG crisis. In view of this, catering businessmen from Almora met DM Anshul Singh yesterday. They demanded eight to ten cylinders for one wedding and other functions. The DM agreed to provide only two cylinders. Upset by this, the catering operators announced the return of advance bookings. Catering businessmen are not getting enough cylinders. They demanded from the DM to ensure a regular and adequate supply of gas and to give priority to catering businessmen. The businessmen stated that the DM assured them of providing two cylinders for one function.

Food Prices Increased in Hotels and Dhabas

Along with commercial cylinders, food in hotels and dhabas has also become expensive. According to street food vendors, the thali priced at ₹50 has now been increased to ₹70. Neeraj Bhatt of a eatery said that the thali priced at ₹80 has been increased to ₹100. Meanwhile, the business of firewood has increased following the shortage of gas cylinders. Saurav Gupta, operator of the firewood toll in Nayagaon, said that earlier firewood was used in factory boilers. Now hotel, restaurant, and dhaba operators are also buying and taking away wood.

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Published on:

02 Apr 2026 11:15 am

News / Uttarakhand / Dehradun / LPG Crisis: Gas Connections to be Issued Against Wedding Cards Under New System

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