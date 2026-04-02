LPG Crisis: Gas Connections to be Issued Against Wedding Cards Under New System

LPG Crisis: The crisis of cooking gas and petrol-diesel is deepening in the country due to the Iran-America-Israel war. Long queues are forming in front of gas delivery vehicles to get cooking cylinders. In the hilly areas of Uttarakhand, people are lining up from dawn, leaving all their work, to get cooking cylinders. The direct impact of the Middle East war is now deepening on people's kitchens. Due to the unavailability of gas cylinders, many restaurants and dhabas are on the verge of closure. On the other hand, the wedding season is also being clearly affected by the LPG shortage. In view of this, the Supply Department is going to provide cooking gas on a priority basis to families with upcoming weddings within two to three days. According to Nainital District Supply Officer Manoj Burman, families with wedding ceremonies will have to submit their wedding invitation cards at their local Supply Office. Along with this, an application will have to be submitted, based on which a temporary connection will be approved immediately.