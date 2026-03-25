New Policy: School Bus and Van Fares to be Regulated, New Policy May Be Approved Today

Thousands of people's livelihoods are associated with operating school vehicles in Uttarakhand. School transport in the state is not only a convenience but also a major source of employment. Approximately 12,000 school buses and vans are operating in the state. About 40,000 people are directly or indirectly associated with this sector, including drivers, conductors, and helpers. However, complaints of arbitrary fare collection by school vans and buses are continuously increasing in many areas. Keeping this in mind, a new policy has been prepared. The new policy could be finalised today.