Orange alert: warning of heavy rain, hailstorm and snowfall in the hills till 9 October, cold to set in

Weather Forecast: The IMD has issued an alert for continuous rain, hailstorms, strong winds, and snowfall in the mountainous regions of Uttarakhand from today until October 9. Rain and snowfall are likely to mark the onset of winter in UP, including Uttarakhand. Additionally, there is a risk of landslides in the hills during heavy rainfall.

2 min read

Dehradun

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 03, 2025

Heavy rain and snowfall is forecast in Uttarakhand for the next seven days

Rain forecast in Uttarakhand from today till 9 October

Weather Forecast: Even after the departure of the monsoon, the rain has not stopped. Due to continuous rain in October, the cold has started to increase in the hilly areas of Uttarakhand. Intermittent rain has been occurring in various parts of the state since the beginning of October.

According to the report released by the IMD today, the rain may continue in Uttarakhand until October 9. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain and showers in some places in the districts of Dehradun, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Nainital, Uttarkashi, and Pithoragarh today.

Very light rain is expected in other districts of the state today. According to the IMD, light to moderate rain and showers may occur in some places in Dehradun, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Nainital, Champawat, Uttarkashi, and US Nagar districts tomorrow, i.e., Saturday.

Very light rain and thunderstorms are forecast for other districts of the state tomorrow. The rain is expected to intensify in Uttarakhand from October 5. The Meteorological Department has also issued a forecast for snowfall in places above 4,000 metres in the state on October 6. Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast in some districts on this day. Continuous rain is expected in the state until October 9.

Orange Alert on October 6

The IMD has issued an orange alert for several districts of Uttarakhand on October 6. According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rain may occur in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Rudraprayag districts on October 6. Snowfall is also expected in places above 4,000 metres in the state on this day.

Heavy rain may occur in some places in Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Tehri, Pauri, and Nainital districts on October 6. Hailstorms with thunder and storms with a speed of 50 km per hour are also possible in these districts. Yellow alerts have also been issued for various districts of the state on October 5 and 7.

Published on:

03 Oct 2025 03:00 pm

English News / Uttarakhand / Dehradun / Orange alert: warning of heavy rain, hailstorm and snowfall in the hills till 9 October, cold to set in

