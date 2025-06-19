scriptTwo Killed as Boulder Falls on Kedarnath Trek | Latest News | Patrika News
Two Killed as Boulder Falls on Kedarnath Trek

Kedarnath has once again witnessed a tragic incident. This time, two people have died and three have been injured when rocks fell from a mountain. The SDRF team reached the spot and rescued the people. All the injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment.

DehradunJun 19, 2025 / 09:21 am

Patrika Desk

kedarnath

SDRF team conducts rescue operation near Junglechatti after accident in Kedarnath
PC: IANS

A tragic accident occurred near Junglechatti on the Kedarnath trekking route. Large boulders and debris tumbled from a hillside onto the path, impacting five people. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) retrieved the individuals from the ravine below. Currently, two fatalities have been confirmed.
This follows a previous incident where a helicopter crash near Kedarnath resulted in seven deaths. The helicopter, en route from Kedarnath to Guptkashi, crashed in a remote area near Gaurikund. It had taken off at 5:17 AM and was returning from Kedarnath with passengers when it lost its way due to inclement weather in the Kedarnath valley.
Authorities later confirmed that severe weather conditions caused the helicopter to deviate from its course, leading to the accident. Seven people, including the pilot, were on board, hailing from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. All seven perished in the crash.
This helicopter accident was the fifth incident related to Kedarnath since the temple doors opened. On June 7th, another helicopter experienced a technical malfunction during takeoff, necessitating an emergency landing on the Rudraprayag-Gaurikund highway. The helicopter’s tail section collided with a parked car, narrowly missing nearby buildings. Fortunately, all five pilgrims on board escaped unharmed.

