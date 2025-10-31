Uttarakhand: Recruitment for 692 Principal Posts Cancelled, Know Why Government Took Decision

Principal recruitment in Uttarakhand has been cancelled.
The direct recruitment process for 692 posts of principals has been cancelled. The Uttarakhand government had decided to fill 692 out of the 1385 long-standing vacant posts of principals in government inter-colleges through departmental direct recruitment in 2022.
Initially, only teachers who had completed two years of service in the post of High School Principal and lecturers with 10 years of service were included. The Government Teachers' Association had opposed this and started an agitation. In view of the teachers' protest, the government had postponed the selection examination, scheduled to be conducted by the Public Service Commission on September 29, 2024.
Later, the rules were amended to make teachers from the LT cadre eligible to apply, but the teachers did not agree. Teachers had also announced a plan to gherao the residence of Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat on November 1. Meanwhile, on Thursday, the government cancelled the direct recruitment process for the posts of principals. Education Secretary Rabinath Raman has withdrawn the requisition sent to the Public Service Commission last year in this regard.
The withdrawal of the requisition is attributed to the teachers' protest as well as the Supreme Court's recent decision making TET mandatory for LT teachers. Following this development, the Secretary had also sent a letter to the Public Service Commission on October 15. Now, the government has cancelled the principal recruitment.
The government had also halted this recruitment midway in September 2024. This time, after the recruitment rules were approved, a request was made to the State Public Service Commission to restart the recruitment. The commission had re-invited applications and also set the examination schedule for this recruitment.
Accordingly, the recruitment examination was proposed for February next year. In a letter sent again to the commission on Thursday, the Education Secretary stated that this matter is currently under government consideration. Therefore, the requisition sent earlier for recruitment to these posts should be withdrawn. The commission will be informed of any future decisions the government takes regarding this recruitment. Along with this, the long-standing confusion regarding the recruitment has also ended.
Big NewsView All
Dehradun
Uttarakhand
Trending