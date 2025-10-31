Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Dehradun

Uttarakhand: Recruitment for 692 Principal Posts Cancelled, Know Why Government Took Decision

Recruitment Cancelled: The government has currently cancelled the direct recruitment process for 692 posts of Principal. In this regard, the Education Secretary has withdrawn the requisition sent to the Public Service Commission last year. Teachers are divided over the direct recruitment to the posts of Principal in the state.

2 min read
Google source verification

Dehradun

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 31, 2025

Direct recruitment of Principal has been cancelled in Uttarakhand

Principal recruitment in Uttarakhand has been cancelled.

The direct recruitment process for 692 posts of principals has been cancelled. The Uttarakhand government had decided to fill 692 out of the 1385 long-standing vacant posts of principals in government inter-colleges through departmental direct recruitment in 2022.

Initially, only teachers who had completed two years of service in the post of High School Principal and lecturers with 10 years of service were included. The Government Teachers' Association had opposed this and started an agitation. In view of the teachers' protest, the government had postponed the selection examination, scheduled to be conducted by the Public Service Commission on September 29, 2024.

Later, the rules were amended to make teachers from the LT cadre eligible to apply, but the teachers did not agree. Teachers had also announced a plan to gherao the residence of Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat on November 1. Meanwhile, on Thursday, the government cancelled the direct recruitment process for the posts of principals. Education Secretary Rabinath Raman has withdrawn the requisition sent to the Public Service Commission last year in this regard.

The withdrawal of the requisition is attributed to the teachers' protest as well as the Supreme Court's recent decision making TET mandatory for LT teachers. Following this development, the Secretary had also sent a letter to the Public Service Commission on October 15. Now, the government has cancelled the principal recruitment.

Recruitment was to be held in February next year

The government had also halted this recruitment midway in September 2024. This time, after the recruitment rules were approved, a request was made to the State Public Service Commission to restart the recruitment. The commission had re-invited applications and also set the examination schedule for this recruitment.

Accordingly, the recruitment examination was proposed for February next year. In a letter sent again to the commission on Thursday, the Education Secretary stated that this matter is currently under government consideration. Therefore, the requisition sent earlier for recruitment to these posts should be withdrawn. The commission will be informed of any future decisions the government takes regarding this recruitment. Along with this, the long-standing confusion regarding the recruitment has also ended.

Read also - The file for action against 29 corrupt officers and employees is stuck in the government, a case that will surprise you

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Updated on:

31 Oct 2025 08:09 am

Published on:

31 Oct 2025 08:03 am

English News / Uttarakhand / Dehradun / Uttarakhand: Recruitment for 692 Principal Posts Cancelled, Know Why Government Took Decision

Big News

View All

Dehradun

Uttarakhand

Trending

Orange alert: warning of heavy rain, hailstorm and snowfall in the hills till 9 October, cold to set in

Heavy rain and snowfall is forecast in Uttarakhand for the next seven days
Dehradun

Landslides in Mussoorie: Ground Subsidence Threatens Homes

Rain
State

Dehradun Schools Closed Due to Heavy Rain Warning

Dehradun School Closed
Education News

Chamoli midnight cloudburst wreaks havoc: houses buried, girl dead, CM Dhami says monitoring situation

Cloudburst Video,Cloudburst Video chamoli,Cloudburst Video uttarakhand
Dehradun

Uttarkashi Disaster: CM Dhami Announces Rs 5 Lakh Aid for Affected Families

dehradun news, uttarakhand news
News Bulletin
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.