Weather Alert: Uttarakhand on Yellow Alert for Rain and Thunderstorms on November 4 and 5, Cold to Intensify

A rain alert has been issued for the hilly regions of Uttarakhand on November 4 and 5. After two days of rain in the hilly areas, the impact of frost is likely to increase. Following this, fields and granaries may be seen covered in a white sheet of frost. As the month of November progresses, the intensity of frostfall will also increase. This is expected to lead to a continuous rise in the cold. From next month, water in taps in the mountains will start freezing in the mornings.