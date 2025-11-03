Weather Alert: Uttarakhand on Yellow Alert for Rain and Thunderstorms on November 4 and 5, Cold to Intensify

Rain alert in Uttarakhand on 4 and 5 November (Photo source: AI)
Weather Alert: The cold has been steadily increasing in Uttarakhand for the past few days. Light frost has started to appear in the fields in the hilly areas in the mornings.
The mild sunshine during the day is providing some relief. People are seen enjoying the sun on their rooftops and in parks. However, people are venturing out of their homes wearing warm clothes in the mornings and evenings.
Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a forecast for an imminent change in weather.
According to the IMD, light rain and thundershowers are expected in some parts of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Rudraprayag, and Pithoragarh districts on November 4.
The weather is likely to remain dry in the remaining districts of the state on this day. On the following day, November 5, rain with thunderstorms is also possible in some parts of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Rudraprayag, and Pithoragarh districts. The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for November 4.
A rain alert has been issued for the hilly regions of Uttarakhand on November 4 and 5. After two days of rain in the hilly areas, the impact of frost is likely to increase. Following this, fields and granaries may be seen covered in a white sheet of frost. As the month of November progresses, the intensity of frostfall will also increase. This is expected to lead to a continuous rise in the cold. From next month, water in taps in the mountains will start freezing in the mornings.
