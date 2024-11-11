Kartik Purnima 2024: Witness a Rare Auspicious Yoga After 30 Years, Know the Importance of This Date

Taking a Bath in a Sacred River on Kartik Purnima is Auspicious According to religious texts, taking a bath in a sacred river and donating lamps on the occasion of Kartik Purnima has special significance. It is believed that taking a bath in a river at the right time on this day washes away all sins and brings happiness and peace to the home. There is also a tradition of donating to the needy and feeding the hungry on this sacred day.

Kartik month is especially dear to Lord Vishnu. And Kartik Purnima is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Worshiping Lord Shiva, Vishnu, and Goddess Lakshmi on this day brings prosperity, happiness, and peace in life. A Rare Auspicious Yoga On the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima, the Moon and Mars will change places. This will create a special yoga. After the change, both planets will be in each other’s zodiac signs. Gajkesari Rajyog will be formed on the night of Kartik Purnima. Apart from this, Budh-Aditya Rajyog will also be formed on this day. According to the Hindu calendar, it has been 30 years since Kartik Purnima formed such a yoga. Therefore, the fruits of charity and virtuous deeds done by Kartik Purnima will be extremely beneficial.

Matsya Avatar: Religious Story There is a religious story associated with Kartik Purnima. It is believed that Lord Shiva killed a demon named Tripurasur. This is why Kartik Purnima is also known as Tripurasur Purnima. This is why it is celebrated as Dev Diwali. It is believed that Lord Vishnu resides in water in the Matsya Avatar until Kartik Purnima. Therefore, the tradition of lighting lamps in the water on this day is extremely important.

