Kartik Purnima 2024: Witness a Rare Auspicious Yoga After 30 Years, Know the Importance of This Date

Kartik Purnima 2024: The importance of Kartik Purnima is immense. This year, many auspicious yogas are being formed on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. Here, know what Lord Vishnu does in the form of an incarnation in the water on this Kartik month

Nov 11, 2024

Kartik Purnima 2024: The full moon day of the Kartik month has great significance. The full moon day of each month has its special place. But Kartik Purnima has a different significance. On this full moon day, the festival of Dev Diwali is also celebrated. This full moon day will begin on November 15 at 6:20 am and will end on November 15 at 2:59 am. According to religious beliefs, taking a bath and donating to Kartik Purnima brings prosperity and happiness in life. This day is also considered a symbol of happiness and peace. Due to this, the fruits of charity and virtuous deeds will be especially beneficial.

Taking a Bath in a Sacred River on Kartik Purnima is Auspicious

According to religious texts, taking a bath in a sacred river and donating lamps on the occasion of Kartik Purnima has special significance. It is believed that taking a bath in a river at the right time on this day washes away all sins and brings happiness and peace to the home. There is also a tradition of donating to the needy and feeding the hungry on this sacred day.
Kartik month is especially dear to Lord Vishnu. And Kartik Purnima is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Worshiping Lord Shiva, Vishnu, and Goddess Lakshmi on this day brings prosperity, happiness, and peace in life.

A Rare Auspicious Yoga

On the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima, the Moon and Mars will change places. This will create a special yoga. After the change, both planets will be in each other’s zodiac signs. Gajkesari Rajyog will be formed on the night of Kartik Purnima. Apart from this, Budh-Aditya Rajyog will also be formed on this day. According to the Hindu calendar, it has been 30 years since Kartik Purnima formed such a yoga. Therefore, the fruits of charity and virtuous deeds done by Kartik Purnima will be extremely beneficial.

Matsya Avatar: Religious Story

There is a religious story associated with Kartik Purnima. It is believed that Lord Shiva killed a demon named Tripurasur. This is why Kartik Purnima is also known as Tripurasur Purnima. This is why it is celebrated as Dev Diwali. It is believed that Lord Vishnu resides in water in the Matsya Avatar until Kartik Purnima. Therefore, the tradition of lighting lamps in the water on this day is extremely important.
Disclaimer: www.patrika.com does not claim that the information provided in this article is completely true or accurate. Before adopting or drawing any conclusions from this information, it is advised to consult an expert in this field.

