Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: Auspicious Muhurat and Puja Vidhi for Special Yoga

Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: The Hindu calendar considers the month of Ashwin to be extremely auspicious. Two major festivals fall in this month: the first is Pitru Paksha, and the second is Sharad Navratri. Pitru Paksha is observed during the Krishna Paksha of Ashwin, while Sharad Navratri is celebrated during the Shukla Paksha. During Navratri, devotees worship Goddess Durga, observing a nine-day fast to please her. It is believed that worshipping Mother Durga during Navratri brings happiness, prosperity, and strength to life.