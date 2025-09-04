Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: Auspicious Muhurat and Puja Vidhi for Special Yoga

Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: The Hindu calendar considers the month of Ashwin to be extremely auspicious. Two major festivals fall in this month: the first is Pitru Paksha, and the second is Sharad Navratri. Pitru Paksha is observed during the Krishna Paksha of Ashwin, while Sharad Navratri is celebrated during the Shukla Paksha. During Navratri, devotees worship Goddess Durga, observing a nine-day fast to please her. It is believed that worshipping Mother Durga during Navratri brings happiness, prosperity, and strength to life.
Another important fast falls in this month, known as Vignaraj Sankashti Chaturthi. This day is especially dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Ganapati Bappa is called the remover of obstacles, and it is believed that observing this fast removes all life's obstacles and brings success in important endeavours. Devotees fast on this day and conclude their fast by viewing the moon at night.
According to the Vedic calendar, the Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwin in the year 2025 will begin on Wednesday, 10th September at 3:37 PM. This Tithi will last until 12:45 PM on the following day, 11th September. The auspicious time for moon sighting will be at 8:06 PM on this day.
This Sankashti Chaturthi will be even more special because several auspicious yogas will coincide on this day. According to astrology, Vriddhi Yoga, Dhruva Yoga, and Shiva Yoga will coincide on this day. It is believed that worshipping Ganesha during these yogas grants desired boons and fulfils all the devotee's wishes.