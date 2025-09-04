Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Dharma Karma

Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: Auspicious Muhurat and Puja Vidhi for Special Yoga

This year, the Ashwin month's Vignharaj Sankashti Chaturthi falls on 10 September. Learn about the date, moonrise time, auspicious timings, yoga, and panchang. Ganpati Puja is believed to remove life's obstacles and grant desired boons.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 04, 2025

Ganesh ji (Image: ChatGPT)

Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: The Hindu calendar considers the month of Ashwin to be extremely auspicious. Two major festivals fall in this month: the first is Pitru Paksha, and the second is Sharad Navratri. Pitru Paksha is observed during the Krishna Paksha of Ashwin, while Sharad Navratri is celebrated during the Shukla Paksha. During Navratri, devotees worship Goddess Durga, observing a nine-day fast to please her. It is believed that worshipping Mother Durga during Navratri brings happiness, prosperity, and strength to life.

Another important fast falls in this month, known as Vignaraj Sankashti Chaturthi. This day is especially dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Ganapati Bappa is called the remover of obstacles, and it is believed that observing this fast removes all life's obstacles and brings success in important endeavours. Devotees fast on this day and conclude their fast by viewing the moon at night.

Date and Muhurat of Vignaraj Sankashti Chaturthi 2025

According to the Vedic calendar, the Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwin in the year 2025 will begin on Wednesday, 10th September at 3:37 PM. This Tithi will last until 12:45 PM on the following day, 11th September. The auspicious time for moon sighting will be at 8:06 PM on this day.

Auspicious Yogas

This Sankashti Chaturthi will be even more special because several auspicious yogas will coincide on this day. According to astrology, Vriddhi Yoga, Dhruva Yoga, and Shiva Yoga will coincide on this day. It is believed that worshipping Ganesha during these yogas grants desired boons and fulfils all the devotee's wishes.

Panchang Details

  • Sunrise: 6:04 AM
  • Sunset: 6:32 PM
  • Moonrise: 8:06 PM
  • Moonset: 9:35 AM
  • Brahma Muhurta: 4:31 AM to 5:18 AM
  • Vijay Muhurta: 2:23 PM to 3:12 PM
  • Godhuli Muhurta: 6:32 PM to 6:55 PM
  • Nishita Muhurta: 11:55 PM to 12:41 AM

Share the news:

Related Topics

religion

Updated on:

04 Sept 2025 04:43 pm

Published on:

04 Sept 2025 04:42 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Dharma Karma / Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: Auspicious Muhurat and Puja Vidhi for Special Yoga
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.