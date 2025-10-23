Godhan Puja 2025: Sisters Observe Unique Fast by Piercing Tongues for Brothers' Longevity, Know the Full Significance!

According to folklore, a story of a sister and her brother and sister-in-law is associated with Godhan Puja. It is said that the sister's sister-in-law had a lover who was an 'ichhadhari naag' (a mythical shape-shifting serpent). One day, the brother unknowingly killed the serpent. Heartbroken, the sister-in-law hid the serpent's body parts under her hair, in a lamp, and beneath the cot. Later, when the sister discovered this secret, she prayed to Godhan Baba for her brother's protection and started this fast. This tradition has been followed since then.