Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Religion and Spirituality

Godhan Puja 2025: Sisters Observe Unique Fast by Piercing Tongues for Brothers' Longevity, Know the Full Significance!

Godhan Puja, celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, is a unique tradition where sisters observe a fast by piercing their tongues with thorns for their brother's long life. Know the date, method, story, and religious significance of Godhan Puja 2025.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 23, 2025

Godhan Puja (Image: AI)

Godhan Puja 2025: In several regions of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, a unique festival similar to Govardhan Puja is celebrated, known as Godhan Puja. This puja is entirely dedicated to praying for the safety and long life of one's brother. This traditional puja is performed by married women and girls together. In this ritual, figures of snakes, scorpions, and Godhan Baba are made from cow dung. At the end of the puja, women pray for their brothers' well-being by piercing their tongues with thorns from the 'rengni' plant.

How Godhan Puja is Performed

Early in the morning, all the girls and women of the village gather at a designated spot. First, they clean the area where the puja is to be held, and then the ground is plastered with cow dung. Figures of snakes, scorpions, and Godhan Baba are drawn on the ground using cow dung. After this, the women return to their homes to prepare the puja items and then all gather again at the puja site.

Date of Godhan Puja 2025

Each woman places 'chivda', 'pataura', 'kutki', or any sweet in a clay pot, corresponding to the number of her brothers. These pots are covered with beautiful cloth. The main offering in this puja is 'chana' (chickpeas). According to folklore, consuming this offering results in the growth of a beard and moustache, hence, girls do not eat it. This year, Godhan Puja will be celebrated on October 23, 2025. On this day, women observe a fast throughout the day and perform this special puja in the evening.

The Legend Associated with Godhan Puja

According to folklore, a story of a sister and her brother and sister-in-law is associated with Godhan Puja. It is said that the sister's sister-in-law had a lover who was an 'ichhadhari naag' (a mythical shape-shifting serpent). One day, the brother unknowingly killed the serpent. Heartbroken, the sister-in-law hid the serpent's body parts under her hair, in a lamp, and beneath the cot. Later, when the sister discovered this secret, she prayed to Godhan Baba for her brother's protection and started this fast. This tradition has been followed since then.

The Tradition of Piercing the Tongue with Thorns

During Godhan Puja, women pierce their tongues with thorns from the 'rengni' plant. This is considered a symbol of courage, sacrifice, and love for one's brother. Following this, they 'beat' Godhan Baba, sing songs, and pray for their brother's long life. Even today, this tradition is observed with devotion and enthusiasm in the rural areas of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. This festival symbolises the deep love, trust, and sacrifice between brothers and sisters.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

23 Oct 2025 11:37 am

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Religion and Spirituality / Godhan Puja 2025: Sisters Observe Unique Fast by Piercing Tongues for Brothers' Longevity, Know the Full Significance!

Big News

View All

Religion and Spirituality

Astrology and Spirituality

Trending

Govardhan Puja: Why is Annakoot Prepared? Discover the Divine Story Behind It

Religion and Spirituality

Chhath Puja Kharna Date 2025: Know the date, significance, and special place of Kharna in Chhath Puja

Astrology and Spirituality

Bhai Dooj 2025: What is the connection between Bhai Dooj and Yama Dwitiya? Know the religious significance

Importance of Bhai Dooj, Why is Bhai Dooj celebrated, Yama and Yamuna Bhai Dooj, Bhai Dooj religious significance,
Astrology and Spirituality

Lakshmi Puja 2025 Timing: Diwali Celebrations Continue Today, Know the Auspicious Time for Lakshmi Puja, Lamp Lighting Muhurat, and Method

Astrology and Spirituality

Choti Diwali 2025: Today is Roop Chaudas! Know the auspicious timing, puja method and significance

Religion and Spirituality
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.