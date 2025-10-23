Godhan Puja 2025: Sisters Observe Unique Fast by Piercing Tongues for Brothers' Longevity, Know the Full Significance!

Godhan Puja (Image: AI)
Godhan Puja 2025: In several regions of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, a unique festival similar to Govardhan Puja is celebrated, known as Godhan Puja. This puja is entirely dedicated to praying for the safety and long life of one's brother. This traditional puja is performed by married women and girls together. In this ritual, figures of snakes, scorpions, and Godhan Baba are made from cow dung. At the end of the puja, women pray for their brothers' well-being by piercing their tongues with thorns from the 'rengni' plant.
Early in the morning, all the girls and women of the village gather at a designated spot. First, they clean the area where the puja is to be held, and then the ground is plastered with cow dung. Figures of snakes, scorpions, and Godhan Baba are drawn on the ground using cow dung. After this, the women return to their homes to prepare the puja items and then all gather again at the puja site.
Each woman places 'chivda', 'pataura', 'kutki', or any sweet in a clay pot, corresponding to the number of her brothers. These pots are covered with beautiful cloth. The main offering in this puja is 'chana' (chickpeas). According to folklore, consuming this offering results in the growth of a beard and moustache, hence, girls do not eat it. This year, Godhan Puja will be celebrated on October 23, 2025. On this day, women observe a fast throughout the day and perform this special puja in the evening.
According to folklore, a story of a sister and her brother and sister-in-law is associated with Godhan Puja. It is said that the sister's sister-in-law had a lover who was an 'ichhadhari naag' (a mythical shape-shifting serpent). One day, the brother unknowingly killed the serpent. Heartbroken, the sister-in-law hid the serpent's body parts under her hair, in a lamp, and beneath the cot. Later, when the sister discovered this secret, she prayed to Godhan Baba for her brother's protection and started this fast. This tradition has been followed since then.
During Godhan Puja, women pierce their tongues with thorns from the 'rengni' plant. This is considered a symbol of courage, sacrifice, and love for one's brother. Following this, they 'beat' Godhan Baba, sing songs, and pray for their brother's long life. Even today, this tradition is observed with devotion and enthusiasm in the rural areas of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. This festival symbolises the deep love, trust, and sacrifice between brothers and sisters.
