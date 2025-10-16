Dhanteras 2025: Avoid These Five Mistakes on the Evening of Dhanteras

Dhanteras 2025: Like every year, the festival of Dhanteras 2025 will be celebrated with great fanfare on October 18 (Saturday). It is also called Dhan Trayodashi and marks the beginning of Diwali. It is believed that worshipping Lord Dhanvantari, Kuber Dev, and Goddess Lakshmi on this day brings wealth, happiness, and prosperity into the home. According to astrology, purchasing certain items on Dhanteras is considered extremely auspicious, such as gold, silver, new utensils, brooms, lamps, and coriander seeds. It is said that buying these items ensures the blessings of Lord Kuber and brings lasting happiness and prosperity to the home.