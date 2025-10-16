Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Dhanteras 2025: Avoid These Five Mistakes on the Evening of Dhanteras

The festival of Dhanteras 2025 will be celebrated on October 18. While it is important to buy auspicious items on this day, five mistakes made in the evening can block the blessings of Lakshmi-Kuber. Know what not to do on Dhanteras.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 16, 2025

Dhanteras 2025 (Photo: AI)

Dhanteras 2025: Like every year, the festival of Dhanteras 2025 will be celebrated with great fanfare on October 18 (Saturday). It is also called Dhan Trayodashi and marks the beginning of Diwali. It is believed that worshipping Lord Dhanvantari, Kuber Dev, and Goddess Lakshmi on this day brings wealth, happiness, and prosperity into the home. According to astrology, purchasing certain items on Dhanteras is considered extremely auspicious, such as gold, silver, new utensils, brooms, lamps, and coriander seeds. It is said that buying these items ensures the blessings of Lord Kuber and brings lasting happiness and prosperity to the home.

However, there are also some mistakes to avoid on this day, otherwise Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber may become displeased. Let's know the five things that should never be done on the evening of Dhanteras.

Sweeping on Dhanteras Evening

Sweeping the house on the evening of Dhanteras is considered inauspicious. It is believed that this causes the wealth of the house to go out and poverty to enter. Therefore, do not use a broom after sunset on this day.

Do Not Donate Salt

Astrologers say that salt should not be donated in the evening, as it angers Goddess Lakshmi and peace and happiness leave the home. Also, it increases the influence of Rahu, leading to financial instability in the house.

Do Not Lend Money or Give on Credit

One should avoid lending money or giving items on credit to anyone on Dhanteras. Doing so leads to financial loss and prevents Lakshmi-Kuber from residing in the home. According to Vastu Shastra, those who lend money on this day continue to face poverty in their homes.

Avoid Tamasic Food

On this auspicious occasion, one should not consume tamasic items like garlic, onions, or non-vegetarian food. It is said that doing so diminishes the merit of Dhanteras and one does not receive the blessings of the deities. Only Sattvic food should be consumed on this day.

Do Not Buy Empty Utensils

Buying utensils on Dhanteras is auspicious, but make sure not to buy them empty. When bringing new utensils home, definitely put some water, jaggery, or puffed rice and sugar candy in them. Doing so brings prosperity and auspicious results.

16 Oct 2025 01:51 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Festivals / Dhanteras 2025: Avoid These Five Mistakes on the Evening of Dhanteras

Festivals

Astrology and Spirituality

