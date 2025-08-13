Parsi New Year 2025: Celebrations Begin August 15th

Navroz has a history of about 3,000 years. It was started in Persia by Prophet Zoroaster. The Parsi religion, Zoroastrianism, is considered one of the oldest monotheistic religions in the world. This day is not just a festival, but a symbol of the victory of good over evil, new hopes, and good wishes for the new year. Navroz means 'new day', signifying freshness, new beginnings, and prayers for prosperity in the coming year.