Parsi New Year 2025: Celebrations Begin August 15th

Learn about its date, history, significance, unique celebration style, and the tradition of delicious Parsi cuisine.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 13, 2025

Parsi New Year
Parsi New Year (Photo- Grok AI)

Have you heard about the Parsi New Year? Also known as Navroz or Nowruz, it is considered a major and special festival of the Parsi community. It is celebrated with great fanfare not only in India but by Parsis all over the world. This day is celebrated as a symbol of the beginning of the Parsi calendar.

The Parsi New Year is celebrated on the first day of the first month, ‘Farvardin’, of the Persian solar calendar, which falls in March. However, in India, Parsis follow the Shahanshahi calendar, due to which the festival falls in July or August here. This year, in 2025, the Parsi New Year will be celebrated on 15 August, the same day as Independence Day.

History and Significance

Navroz has a history of about 3,000 years. It was started in Persia by Prophet Zoroaster. The Parsi religion, Zoroastrianism, is considered one of the oldest monotheistic religions in the world. This day is not just a festival, but a symbol of the victory of good over evil, new hopes, and good wishes for the new year. Navroz means 'new day', signifying freshness, new beginnings, and prayers for prosperity in the coming year.

How Navroz is Celebrated

On Navroz, Parsis visit the Fire Temple (Agiary) early in the morning and pray for the long life, happiness, peace, and prosperity of their family and friends. This is also a time for seeking forgiveness, rectifying past mistakes, and making new resolutions. On this day, homes are decorated with flowers and beautiful decorations. People wear new clothes, and a festive atmosphere prevails throughout the day. Various Parsi dishes are enjoyed while sitting with family and friends.

Special Dishes

Some of the famous dishes prepared on Parsi New Year are:

  • Moora Dal Chawal
  • Sas ni Machhi (Fish Curry)
  • Marghi na Farcha (Fried Chicken)
  • Berry Pulao

Sweet dishes are also prepared alongside these, so that sweetness remains in life throughout the year.

Related Topics

Festival Vrat

Published on:

13 Aug 2025 04:32 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Festivals / Parsi New Year 2025: Celebrations Begin August 15th
