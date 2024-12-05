Kharmas 2024: December 15 marks the beginning of Kharmas, avoid these 5 things this month

It is believed that the chances of success are low during this period, and one may face many difficulties. Therefore, auspicious works are not performed during this month, although it is an important time for religious activities. During this period, worshipping Lord Vishnu, charity, and fasting yields special results.

What to do during Kharmas 1. During Kharmas, worship, bhajans, and kirtans have special significance. Reading religious scriptures and performing meditation during this period is considered auspicious. 2. During Kharmas, donating food, clothes, and money to the needy is considered a virtuous act. Fasting and meditation during this month are very beneficial. It brings the blessings of Lord Vishnu and mental peace.

What not to do during Kharmas 1. Avoid performing any auspicious work like marriage, housewarming, land worship, or starting a new business during Kharmas. It is also prohibited to start a new venture during this period.

2. Refrain from consuming tamasic food during Kharmas; instead, opt for vegetarian and sattvic food as much as possible. 3. Avoid using abusive language against anyone. 4. It is advisable to postpone buying a new vehicle or house during Kharmas.