scriptKharmas 2024: December 15 marks the beginning of Kharmas, avoid these 5 things this month | Latest News | Patrika News
Dharma Karma

Kharmas 2024: December 15 marks the beginning of Kharmas, avoid these 5 things this month

Kharmas 2024: It begins on December 15. Let’s find out what to do and what not to do during Kharmas.

JaipurDec 05, 2024 / 12:56 pm

Patrika Desk

Kharmas 2024

Kharmas 2024

Kharmas 2024 Importance: When the Sun and Jupiter transit through Sagittarius and Pisces, the Sun’s position is considered weak. It is believed that the tasks performed during this period have less stability. Therefore, these two months of the year are considered unsuitable for auspicious works like marriage, housewarming, new business, or any new beginnings.
It is believed that the chances of success are low during this period, and one may face many difficulties. Therefore, auspicious works are not performed during this month, although it is an important time for religious activities. During this period, worshipping Lord Vishnu, charity, and fasting yields special results.

What to do during Kharmas

1. During Kharmas, worship, bhajans, and kirtans have special significance. Reading religious scriptures and performing meditation during this period is considered auspicious.

2. During Kharmas, donating food, clothes, and money to the needy is considered a virtuous act. Fasting and meditation during this month are very beneficial. It brings the blessings of Lord Vishnu and mental peace.

What not to do during Kharmas

1. Avoid performing any auspicious work like marriage, housewarming, land worship, or starting a new business during Kharmas. It is also prohibited to start a new venture during this period.
2. Refrain from consuming tamasic food during Kharmas; instead, opt for vegetarian and sattvic food as much as possible.

3. Avoid using abusive language against anyone.

4. It is advisable to postpone buying a new vehicle or house during Kharmas.
5. Avoid organising any large social gatherings or events during this month.

When will Kharmas begin?

According to the Hindu calendar, on December 15, the Sun will enter the Sagittarius sign, marking the beginning of Kharmas. It is worth noting that Kharmas will begin at 10:19 pm on Sunday, December 15.

News / Astrology and Spirituality / Dharma Karma / Kharmas 2024: December 15 marks the beginning of Kharmas, avoid these 5 things this month

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

‘Pushpa 2’ Premiere Stampede: Woman killed, two hospitalised

National News

‘Pushpa 2’ Premiere Stampede: Woman killed, two hospitalised

in 4 hours

Rising Rajasthan: Jaipur International Airport to witness VVIP movement for 5 days, guests to be welcomed with Rajasthani traditions

National News

Rising Rajasthan: Jaipur International Airport to witness VVIP movement for 5 days, guests to be welcomed with Rajasthani traditions

in 2 hours

Protest condemns atrocities on Hindu, Buddhist, Christian minorities in Bangladesh

National News

Protest condemns atrocities on Hindu, Buddhist, Christian minorities in Bangladesh

in 4 hours

West Bengal: Ban on Bangladeshi nationals in Malda hotels, owners association takes action

National News

West Bengal: Ban on Bangladeshi nationals in Malda hotels, owners association takes action

in 5 hours

Latest Dharma Karma

Tulsi Vivah Auspicious Yoga: Tulsi Vivah will take place in this Auspicious Yoga, all works will be completed

Dharma Karma

Tulsi Vivah Auspicious Yoga: Tulsi Vivah will take place in this Auspicious Yoga, all works will be completed

3 weeks ago

Kartik Purnima 2024: Witness a Rare Auspicious Yoga After 30 Years, Know the Importance of This Date

Dharma Karma

Kartik Purnima 2024: Witness a Rare Auspicious Yoga After 30 Years, Know the Importance of This Date

3 weeks ago

Youngsters take the lead in cow service, treat injured cows

Dharma Karma

Youngsters take the lead in cow service, treat injured cows

1 month ago

Kanyakumari Shakti Peeth: Where the power of the goddess performs miracles and fulfills the wishes of devotees

Astrology and Spirituality

Kanyakumari Shakti Peeth: Where the power of the goddess performs miracles and fulfills the wishes of devotees

2 months ago

Trending Astrology and Spirituality News

Kharmas 2024: December 15 marks the beginning of Kharmas, avoid these 5 things this month

धर्म-कर्म

Kharmas 2024: December 15 marks the beginning of Kharmas, avoid these 5 things this month

in 5 hours

Tulsi Vivah Auspicious Yoga: Tulsi Vivah will take place in this Auspicious Yoga, all works will be completed

धर्म-कर्म

Tulsi Vivah Auspicious Yoga: Tulsi Vivah will take place in this Auspicious Yoga, all works will be completed

3 weeks ago

Kartik Purnima 2024: Witness a Rare Auspicious Yoga After 30 Years, Know the Importance of This Date

धर्म-कर्म

Kartik Purnima 2024: Witness a Rare Auspicious Yoga After 30 Years, Know the Importance of This Date

3 weeks ago

Lord Ramchandra’s 405-year reign in Sunel

धर्म और अध्यात्म

Lord Ramchandra’s 405-year reign in Sunel

4 weeks ago

Today’s Horoscope 5 November: Gemini and Libra zodiac signs will see improvement in their financial condition

धर्म/ज्योतिष

Today’s Horoscope 5 November: Gemini and Libra zodiac signs will see improvement in their financial condition

1 month ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.