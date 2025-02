Procession of 501 Kalash Taken Out Amid Cheers

Bengaluru: A grand Kalash Yatra was taken out on Thursday as part of the seven-day Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav of the newly constructed Shreeyade Mata Temple in Laggere, Bengaluru West.

Bangalore•Feb 07, 2025 / 09:18 pm• Patrika Desk

Bengaluru: A grand kalash yatra was taken out on Thursday as part of the seven-day pran pratishtha festival of the newly constructed Shreeyade Mata Mandir in Laggere, Bengaluru West, under the aegis of the Prajapati Samaj Seva Sangh, Karnataka. Beneficiary families carried kalash (water pots), jwara (sacred flags), akhand jyoti, and dhupera jyoti (incense flame). 501 women participated in the kalash yatra, carrying kalash on their heads. Wherever the kalash yatra passed, the atmosphere was filled with devotion. Women and men in Rajasthani attire participated in the kalash yatra, shouting slogans and dancing with joy. The kalash yatra started from the Shiva temple and reached the Shreeyade Mata Mandir via various routes.