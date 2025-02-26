scriptRare Celestial Alignment on Mahashivratri 2025: Sun, Saturn Conjunction After a Century | Latest News | Patrika News
Rare Celestial Alignment on Mahashivratri 2025: Sun, Saturn Conjunction After a Century

Mahashivratri 2025: Mahashivratri is one of the most auspicious days for Lord Shiva, a day when he is believed to be exceedingly pleased. However, Mahashivratri 2025 is witnessing a rare planetary conjunction after a century, making even a small act of devotion potentially highly rewarding with divine blessings. Let’s find out what this rare conjunction entails.

Feb 26, 2025

Patrika Desk

Mahashivratri 2025: According to astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas, the Sun, Mercury, and Saturn will be in Aquarius during Mahashivratri. This conjunction of the three planets and the auspiciousness of Mahashivratri last occurred in 1965. It is believed that performing Shiva Puja during this rare planetary alignment on Mahashivratri 2025 can fulfil devotees’ wishes quickly.
Dr. Anish Vyas also suggests that this year, on Mahashivratri 2025, there is an auspicious time to perform special pujas for Lord Shiva, along with the Sun, Mercury, and Saturn. The puja performed during this time may also alleviate planetary afflictions in one’s horoscope.

A Unique Conjunction of Sun and Saturn

Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas states that the Sun and Saturn, representing father and son, will be in Aquarius during Mahashivratri 2025, along with other planets and constellations forming a unique alignment. This is a rare conjunction that occurs approximately once a century.
It is believed that spiritual and religious progress is facilitated by practices undertaken during this powerful alignment. A Sun-Mercury Kendra Trikona Yoga is also forming; this is highly beneficial for enhancing prowess and reputation. Special practices and worship should be undertaken during this time.

Constellations Adding to Mahashivratri’s Significance

According to astrologer Dr. Anis h Vyas, in addition to the rare planetary conjunction, the Dhanishta Nakshatra, Parigha Yoga, Shakuni Karana, and the presence of the Moon in Capricorn also contribute to the significance of Mahashivratri. This makes the date even more special. It is believed that performing the four-part Sadhana on Mahashivratri will bring Shiva’s grace. Worship of Lord Shiva during this auspicious conjunction and auspicious time will grant devotees their desired results.

