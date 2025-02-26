Rare Celestial Alignment on Mahashivratri 2025: Sun, Saturn Conjunction After a Century

Dr. Anish Vyas also suggests that this year, on Mahashivratri 2025, there is an auspicious time to perform special pujas for Lord Shiva, along with the Sun, Mercury, and Saturn. The puja performed during this time may also alleviate planetary afflictions in one’s horoscope.

A Unique Conjunction of Sun and Saturn Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas states that the Sun and Saturn, representing father and son, will be in Aquarius during Mahashivratri 2025, along with other planets and constellations forming a unique alignment. This is a rare conjunction that occurs approximately once a century.

It is believed that spiritual and religious progress is facilitated by practices undertaken during this powerful alignment. A Sun-Mercury Kendra Trikona Yoga is also forming; this is highly beneficial for enhancing prowess and reputation. Special practices and worship should be undertaken during this time.