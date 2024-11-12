Tulsi Vivah Auspicious Yoga: Tulsi Vivah will take place in this Auspicious Yoga, all works will be completed

Tulsi Vivah in Siddhi Yoga According to the Hindu calendar, an auspicious Siddhi yoga is being formed on the day of Tulsi Vivah. The duration of this yoga will be from November 13 to the morning of November 14. According to astrology, Siddhi yoga is considered auspicious for most works. It is believed that the works started on this day did not face any obstacles and were completed successfully.

Perform Tulsi Vivah Puja On the day of Tulsi Vivah, wake up early, take a bath, and wear clean clothes. After that, prepare for Tulsi Vivah, decorate the puja place at home, and make a rangoli at the place of Tulsi. If possible, create a mandap with four sugarcane sticks. Because in Sanatan Dharma, sugarcane is considered a symbol of wealth and prosperity. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi is very fond of sugarcane. Along with this, keep two wooden chowkis in the mandap. Cover one chowki with a yellow cloth and the other with a red cloth.

According to religious beliefs, place the idol of Lord Vishnu or Shaligram on the left chowki and the Tulsi plant on the right. In the mandap, place a kalash filled with water and a coconut with a kalava on top. Decorate the surroundings with mango leaves. Then, place the idol of Lord Ganesha on a plate and offer him water (arghya). After that, offer him haldi, incense, flowers, kalava, kumkum, itar, sweets, and fruits.

Worship Lord Ganesha According to religious beliefs, Lord Ganesha is considered the lord of Siddhi yoga. Because Lord Ganesha himself is Siddhi Vinayak. It is believed that the works done in this yoga are completed without any obstacles. Chanting Lord Ganesha’s mantra in Siddhi yoga is considered very beneficial. In this auspicious yoga, Lord Ganesha fulfills all the desires of his devotees.

