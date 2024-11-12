scriptTulsi Vivah Auspicious Yoga: Tulsi Vivah will take place in this Auspicious Yoga, all works will be completed | Latest News | Patrika News
Dharma Karma

Tulsi Vivah Auspicious Yoga: Tulsi Vivah will take place in this Auspicious Yoga, all works will be completed

Tulsi Vivah Auspicious Yoga: On Dev Uthani Ekadashi, the gods will awaken, and after that, on Dwadashi, the marriage of Tulsi and Shaligram will be organized at various places. The special thing is that this year, an auspicious yoga is being formed on Tulsi Vivah, whose lord is Siddhi Vinayak. Let’s know about that auspicious yoga.

JaipurNov 12, 2024 / 03:53 pm

Patrika Desk

Tulsi vivah Shubh Yog

तुलसी विवाह मंडप

The Tulsi plant is considered a goddess in Hinduism. People worship this plant every morning and evening in their homes. According to religious beliefs, Goddess Lakshmi resides in the home where the Tulsi plant is present. There are many stories and legends about the Tulsi plant. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival of Tulsi Vivah will be celebrated on the 12th day of the Kartik month, i.e., on November 13. But do you know in which auspicious yoga Tulsi Vivah is taking place this year?

Tulsi Vivah in Siddhi Yoga

According to the Hindu calendar, an auspicious Siddhi yoga is being formed on the day of Tulsi Vivah. The duration of this yoga will be from November 13 to the morning of November 14. According to astrology, Siddhi yoga is considered auspicious for most works. It is believed that the works started on this day did not face any obstacles and were completed successfully.

Perform Tulsi Vivah Puja

On the day of Tulsi Vivah, wake up early, take a bath, and wear clean clothes. After that, prepare for Tulsi Vivah, decorate the puja place at home, and make a rangoli at the place of Tulsi. If possible, create a mandap with four sugarcane sticks. Because in Sanatan Dharma, sugarcane is considered a symbol of wealth and prosperity. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi is very fond of sugarcane. Along with this, keep two wooden chowkis in the mandap. Cover one chowki with a yellow cloth and the other with a red cloth.
According to religious beliefs, place the idol of Lord Vishnu or Shaligram on the left chowki and the Tulsi plant on the right. In the mandap, place a kalash filled with water and a coconut with a kalava on top. Decorate the surroundings with mango leaves. Then, place the idol of Lord Ganesha on a plate and offer him water (arghya). After that, offer him haldi, incense, flowers, kalava, kumkum, itar, sweets, and fruits.

Worship Lord Ganesha

According to religious beliefs, Lord Ganesha is considered the lord of Siddhi yoga. Because Lord Ganesha himself is Siddhi Vinayak. It is believed that the works done in this yoga are completed without any obstacles. Chanting Lord Ganesha’s mantra in Siddhi yoga is considered very beneficial. In this auspicious yoga, Lord Ganesha fulfills all the desires of his devotees.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is not entirely true or accurate, and www.patrika.com does not claim it. Before adopting or accepting any information, it is advisable to consult an expert in this field.

News / Astrology and Spirituality / Dharma Karma / Tulsi Vivah Auspicious Yoga: Tulsi Vivah will take place in this Auspicious Yoga, all works will be completed

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rahmannullah Gurbaz created history in ODI cricket, broke Virat-Sachin and Babar’s big records in one stroke

Cricket News

Rahmannullah Gurbaz created history in ODI cricket, broke Virat-Sachin and Babar’s big records in one stroke

in 39 minutes

Jharkhand: Voting for 43 seats tomorrow, Future of six ministers and four former CMs’ relatives is on stake

National News

Jharkhand: Voting for 43 seats tomorrow, Future of six ministers and four former CMs’ relatives is on stake

in 1 hour

Collector Bro Suspended: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Suspends IAS Officer for Creating WhatsApp Group with Communal Name

National News

Collector Bro Suspended: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Suspends IAS Officer for Creating WhatsApp Group with Communal Name

in 2 hours

Mumbai Police Arrested Faizan Khan for giving a death threat to Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood

Mumbai Police Arrested Faizan Khan for giving a death threat to Shah Rukh Khan

in 1 hour

Latest Dharma Karma

Kartik Purnima 2024: Witness a Rare Auspicious Yoga After 30 Years, Know the Importance of This Date

Dharma Karma

Kartik Purnima 2024: Witness a Rare Auspicious Yoga After 30 Years, Know the Importance of This Date

22 hours ago

Youngsters take the lead in cow service, treat injured cows

Dharma Karma

Youngsters take the lead in cow service, treat injured cows

3 weeks ago

Kanyakumari Shakti Peeth: Where the power of the goddess performs miracles and fulfills the wishes of devotees

Astrology and Spirituality

Kanyakumari Shakti Peeth: Where the power of the goddess performs miracles and fulfills the wishes of devotees

1 month ago

Ma Brahmacharini Puja: To achieve your goals, chant this mantra on the second night of Navratri, Mother Brahmacharini will fulfill your wishes

Religion and Spirituality

Ma Brahmacharini Puja: To achieve your goals, chant this mantra on the second night of Navratri, Mother Brahmacharini will fulfill your wishes

1 month ago

Trending Astrology and Spirituality News

Dev Uthani Ekadashi Upay: देवउठनी एकादशी पर करें ये 6 उपाय, प्रसन्न हो जाएंगे भगवान

धर्म-कर्म

Dev Uthani Ekadashi Upay: देवउठनी एकादशी पर करें ये 6 उपाय, प्रसन्न हो जाएंगे भगवान

in 5 hours

Tulsi Vivah 2024: तुलसी विवाह के दिन इन चीजों का करें दान, जीवन में आएगी खुशहाली

धर्म-कर्म

Tulsi Vivah 2024: तुलसी विवाह के दिन इन चीजों का करें दान, जीवन में आएगी खुशहाली

in 5 hours

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2024: कब है बैुकंठ चतुर्दशी, जानिए पूजा विधि, शुभ मुहूर्त

धर्म-कर्म

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2024: कब है बैुकंठ चतुर्दशी, जानिए पूजा विधि, शुभ मुहूर्त

in 5 hours

Shani Margi: इस डेट से शनि की बदलेगी चाल, 3 राशियों की लाइफ में आएगा उतार चढ़ाव

धर्म/ज्योतिष

Shani Margi: इस डेट से शनि की बदलेगी चाल, 3 राशियों की लाइफ में आएगा उतार चढ़ाव

in 2 hours

Tulsi vivah Shubh Yog: इस शुभ योग में होगा तुलसी विवाह, पूरे होंगे सभी काम

धर्म-कर्म

Tulsi vivah Shubh Yog: इस शुभ योग में होगा तुलसी विवाह, पूरे होंगे सभी काम

in 5 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.