Varuthini Ekadashi 2025: No More Money Worries with April 24th Observance

According to astrologer Neetika Sharma, Ekadashi holds special significance in Hinduism. The importance of Varuthini Ekadashi was explained by Lord Krishna himself to Arjuna. Observing this fast with proper rituals is believed to bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to the devotee. It is considered an auspicious occasion to please Lord Vishnu.

The Vaishakh month is considered very important for the worship of Lord Vishnu and his avatars. Therefore, the Ekadashi falling in this month holds special significance. It is believed that observing the Varuthini Ekadashi fast is very beneficial for overcoming financial difficulties.

Worship of Varaha Swaroop On Varuthini Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu’s Varaha (boar) incarnation is worshipped. This Ekadashi fast is believed to remove all sins and sorrows of the devotees. It is believed that the merit gained from charity during a solar eclipse is equivalent to the merit gained from observing the Varuthini Ekadashi fast and performing charity on this day. With Lord Vishnu’s grace, all the wishes of the devotees are fulfilled, and obstacles in their work are removed.

Never a Shortage of Wealth Astrologer Neetika Sharma explained that observing the Varuthini Ekadashi fast pleases all the avatars of Lord Vishnu. By observing this fast, the devotee never faces a shortage of wealth in life. It leads to freedom from debt and brings prosperity to the family. On Varuthini Ekadashi, Lord Hari is worshipped. This day holds great importance among devotees.

Varuthini Ekadashi is also known as Vaishakh Ekadashi. On this day, people observe fasts to please the Gods and seek their blessings. Varuthini means protection. It is believed that devotees who observe this fast receive protection from negative energies.

What Not to Do on Varuthini Ekadashi Astrologer and Tarot card reader Neetika Sharma stated that on Ekadashi, one should not consume meat, alcohol, or any other intoxicating or tamasic substances. Consumption of rice is also prohibited on Ekadashi; therefore, even if one is not fasting, one should avoid eating rice on this day. One should avoid anger on this day.

One should also refrain from using abusive language towards anyone. Furthermore, complete celibacy should be observed on the Ekadashi tithi. Auspicious Muhurat for Varuthini Ekadashi Astrologer Neetika Sharma stated that the Ekadashi tithi of Krishna Paksha in Vaishakh month will begin at 4:44 PM on 23 April and end at 2:31 PM on 24 April. According to scriptures, it is best to observe the fast when the tithi falls during the Udayakal (sunrise). Therefore, the Varuthini Ekadashi fast will be observed on 24 April.

Mythological Significance Astrologer Neetika Sharma explained that on Varuthini Ekadashi, one should also worship Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, along with Lord Vishnu. Lord Krishna himself explained the importance of Varuthini Ekadashi to Arjuna. Observing this fast provides the same merit as performing Kanyadaan (giving away a daughter in marriage). Mythological belief states that King Mandhata attained heaven by observing the Varuthini Ekadashi fast.

Varuthini Ekadashi Puja Vidhi 1. Astrologer Neetika Sharma stated that on Varuthini Ekadashi, one should wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and offer water to the Sun. 2. A copper pot should be used to offer water.

3. Perform Ganesh Puja in the home temple, bathe Lord Ganesha with water and Panchamrit. 4. Adorn him with clothes, garlands, and flowers, apply sandalwood tilak, offer Durva grass, offer Laddu as bhog, light incense and a lamp, and chant the mantra “Shri Ganeshay Namah”.

5. After Ganesh Puja, worship Lord Vishnu and Mahalakshmi. Abhisheka (ritual bath) should be performed with a right-handed conch shell. Using milk for the abhisheka will be very auspicious. 6. Adorn them with garlands, flowers, and clothes. Then offer sweets as bhog along with Tulsi. Chant the mantra “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya”, light incense and a lamp, and perform aarti.

7. Offer water to the Shivling. Adorn it with Bilva leaves, Datura, and Akada flowers, apply sandalwood paste to the Shivling. Offer sweets as bhog and light a lamp. 8. Chant the name of Ram in front of Lord Shiva.

Things to Do on Varuthini Ekadashi 1. Astrologer Neetika Sharma stated that on this day, one should offer Roli, Moli, yellow sandalwood, Akshat, yellow flowers, seasonal fruits, sweets, etc., to Lord Vishnu, who is adorned with a conch, discus, lotus, mace, and yellow clothes, perform aarti with incense and a lamp, perform Deep Daan (donation of lamps), and continuously chant the Vishnu mantra ‘Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya’ as much as possible.

2. Reciting the Vishnu Sahasranama on this day is very fruitful. 3. Devotees should stay away from backbiting, deceit, greed, and hatred, and keeping Lord Narayan in mind, they should perform his bhajans with devotion.

4. After feeding Brahmins on Dwadashi, one should eat themselves.