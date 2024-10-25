Youngsters take the lead in cow service, treat injured cows

To address this issue, Ramgarh’s youngsters have taken up the responsibility of serving cows. They are working in different teams and rescuing injured cows, providing them with medical treatment. Gosevak Dharmendra Yadav said that so far, more than 50 cows have been fitted with radium belts. These belts reflect light at night, enabling drivers to spot the cows and slow down in time.

This initiative not only ensures the safety of cows but also prevents accidents involving vehicles. The team of youngsters is rescuing injured cows, calves, bulls, and oxen from villages and providing them with medical treatment.

Most members of the team are students who are managing their studies and cow service simultaneously. They are taking time to serve cows. The team includes Hindu Jagran Manch’s Dharmendra Yadav, Dinesh Kumar, Yatan, Ghanshyam, Shubham, Rakesh, Shubham Bansal, Ashwani, Kushal, Tushar, Hemant, Monu, Nitesh, Kishan, Amit, Saurabh, Mahendra, Himanshu, Sonu, and others.

Youths from the town and surrounding areas are working together as a team. There are around 30 young members who are divided into groups and are searching for injured cows in the area during morning, afternoon, evening, and night.

The team has so far rescued injured cows from villages like Kasba, Khedi, Lalwandi Poothi, Mastabad, Yadav Nagar, Khilora, Alawada, and others. Yatan Dutt said that he often shares videos of cow rescue and services on social media, which helps him get in touch with people who can provide support. The team then reaches out to these people and assists.

On Wednesday, a bull’s legs were severely injured in Gram Khilora, and it had several wounds on its body. The team provided primary treatment for two days, but when the condition did not improve, they spent their own money to send the bull to the veterinary hospital in Alwar headquarters.

Apart from putting radium belts around the cows’ necks, the team is also bearing the expenses of medicine, bandages, and hospitalization from their own pockets or savings.