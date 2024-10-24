Isabgol Health Benefits

Isabgol Benefits: Relief from Constipation Isabgol (Isabgol) is extremely effective in providing relief from constipation. In fact, Isabgol has laxative properties that can simplify and accelerate the process of stool elimination. Additionally, a low-fiber diet is also a major cause of constipation.

A study published by NCBI (National Center for Biotechnology Information) reveals that Isabgol contains both soluble and insoluble fibre. This is why Isabgol is considered beneficial for stomach problems like constipation. Improves Digestion

For a healthy body, it is essential for the digestive system to function properly, and Isabgol (Isabgol) can assist in this process. Isabgol has natural laxative properties that can help in smooth digestion. Additionally, Isabgol has been used as a home remedy to treat various stomach-related problems like constipation, diarrhoea, and irritable bowel syndrome.

Effective in Diarrhea Treatment Isabgol (Isabgol) is not only beneficial in treating constipation but also in stopping diarrhoea. Many doctors recommend consuming Isabgol as a home remedy to treat diarrhoea. Beneficial in Piles Treatment

In piles, a person experiences bleeding and pain during stool elimination. Isabgol husk can help reduce these symptoms. According to a study by NCBI, consuming Isabgol husk can reduce bleeding during piles due to the fibre present in it.

Regulates Cholesterol Levels Isabgol can be beneficial for weight loss. The fibre present in it keeps the stomach full for a longer duration, reducing the desire to eat more. This, in turn, helps regulate weight.

Disclaimer: The purpose of this article is to raise awareness about diseases and health-related problems. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment, or remedy on their own without consulting an expert doctor.