Top 5 Foods to Combat Vitamin D Deficiency in Vegetarians

Vegetarian Foods that Fulfill Vitamin D Requirements Moringa Moringa leaves are rich in nutrients and have been used in India for many years. They contain vitamin D along with other vitamins and minerals.

Cheese Cheese is a dairy product that is an excellent source of calcium and also contains vitamin D. However, excessive consumption of cheese should be avoided as it can lead to weight gain.

Chaulai Chaulai is a tasty vegetable that can help overcome vitamin deficiency. It is also rich in vitamin A and other nutrients. Spinach Spinach is easily available in Indian markets and is rich in various vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, K, and C. You can make a smoothie with spinach and include it in your diet. Although it does not directly provide vitamin D, the vitamins present in it can help fulfil the body’s requirements.

Mushrooms Mushrooms are considered a prime source of vitamin D. According to experts, some varieties of mushrooms like shiitake and maitake provide an adequate amount of vitamin D. Mushrooms absorb vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. When you consume mushrooms that are exposed to sunlight or lightly grilled, you can get vitamin D.

Disclaimer: The purpose of this article is to raise awareness about health-related issues and diseases. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or remedy without consulting a qualified doctor or medical expert.