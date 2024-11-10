Weak Eyesight in Old Age? Consume This Dry Fruit

Pistachios are rich in vitamin A, which helps in increasing eyesight and keeping them healthy. Pistachios also contain fiber, carbs, and amino acids. Additionally, they contain saturated fats, polyunsaturated fats, oleic acid, linoleic acid, and other essential nutrients.

Pistachios are beneficial for eyesight: If your eyesight has weakened and you want to improve it, then pistachios can be a good option for you. Many dry fruits are beneficial for eyesight, but pistachios are particularly good for the eyes. Pistachios contain antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, which are beneficial for the retina of the eyes. Consuming pistachios can also help prevent age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

When and how to consume pistachios: Pistachios are dry fruits that you can consume daily. You can include them in your breakfast or as a snack. Roasted pistachios are a tasty option. You can also soak them in warm milk and drink them before sleeping. In the morning, you can consume soaked pistachios. It’s recommended to consume 35-45 grams of pistachios per day. Avoid consuming pre-peeled pistachios available in the market. Store pistachios in an airtight container to keep them safe.

If you want to take advantage of the health benefits of pistachios, then consume them in the morning. Eating 3-4 pistachios a day is recommended. Pistachios have a warm nature, so avoid consuming them excessively in the summer. Also, avoid consuming sweet and salty pistachios available in the market, as they are harmful to health. They contain high amounts of sodium and sugar.

Disclaimer: The purpose of this article is to raise awareness about diseases and health-related problems. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or remedy without consulting a doctor or an expert in the field.