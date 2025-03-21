scriptWorried About Cholesterol? This Superfood May Help | Worried About Cholesterol? This Superfood May Help | Latest News | Patrika News
Worried About Cholesterol? This Superfood May Help

High cholesterol has become a significant problem today. LDL cholesterol can increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular issues. However, incorporating pecan nuts into your diet can help mitigate this risk.

BharatMar 21, 2025 / 11:03 am

Patrika Desk

Reduce Cholesterol Naturally: High cholesterol, especially LDL cholesterol, increased levels of which can increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular problems. But by adopting the right diet, especially by including a particular nut in your diet, this problem can be avoided. Pecan nuts are a superfood that can help lower cholesterol.

Pecan Nuts: A Unique Blend of Taste and Health

Pecan nuts are known for their rich flavour and unique texture. They contain a high amount of good fats, which help control cholesterol. It is rich in calories and its energy capacity is considered similar to butter.

Reduce Cholesterol Naturally: What did the study reveal?

A recent study by researchers at Penn State University found that eating two ounces (approximately 56 grams) of pecan nuts daily resulted in a significant reduction in total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, and triglycerides in 12 weeks.

Key points of the study:

This study included 138 adults aged between 25 and 70 years.

Participants were divided into two groups—one group continued their normal diet, while the other group included pecan nuts in their breakfast.
After 12 weeks, an improvement in cholesterol levels was seen in the group consuming pecan nuts.

How do pecan nuts help reduce cholesterol?

Reduces LDL cholesterol – LDL clogs arteries, disrupting blood flow, increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke.
Balances HDL cholesterol – This helps remove cholesterol from the body.

Controls triglycerides – High levels of triglycerides can cause heart disease.

Rich in heart-healthy fats and polyphenols – These help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress.

Other health benefits

Pecan nuts not only reduce cholesterol but also improve overall dietary quality. Research also found that participants who ate pecan nuts also increased their intake of plant-based protein and seafood, making their diet more balanced.
According to Dr Jennifer Habashi, Medical Director, “Monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats present in nuts keep the heart healthy and prevent the absorption of cholesterol.”

Are other nuts also useful?

Besides pecans, other nuts like almonds, Brazil nuts and hazelnuts also help control blood sugar and keep the heart healthy. According to a 2018 study, consuming 1.5 to 3 grams of plant sterols daily can reduce LDL cholesterol by 7.5 to 12 per cent.

Points to note when consuming nuts

Although pecans and other nuts are beneficial for heart health, they are high-calorie foods. Therefore, consume them regularly but in limited quantities.

Including pecan nuts in your daily diet can be an effective way to control cholesterol and maintain heart health. Also, a balanced diet that includes fruits, vegetables and whole grains can help prevent cardiovascular problems.

