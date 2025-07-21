21 July 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

10-Year-Old Boy’s Bravery During ‘Operation Sindoor’ Earns Him Army’s Support

The Indian Army has commended the young boy's bravery and selfless service and has decided to sponsor his entire future education. Read the full story to know about the boy.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 21, 2025

Indian army will bear the entire cost of Shivan Singh studies
Indian army will bear the entire cost of Shivan Singh studies(Photo Credit-Twitter)

Inspiring news has emerged from Tara Wali village, Firozpur district, Punjab. 10-year-old Shivan Singh (Svarn Singh) has become a subject of national discussion for his courageous assistance to the army during Operation Sindoor. The Indian Army has commended the young boy's bravery and selfless service and has decided to sponsor his entire future education.

Army Honours Shivan

A statement released by the Golden Arrow Division described Shivan Singh, a fourth-grade student, as demonstrating extraordinary courage and selfless service during a time of crisis. He was honoured by Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, GOC-in-C, Western Command, during a ceremony held in Firozpur Cantonment on Saturday.

Providing Relief Amidst Border Tension

This incident occurred after the Indian Army launched 'Operation Sindoor' on 7 May, targeting terrorist bases in Pakistan and PoK with missile strikes. Pakistan retaliated with border shelling. Shivan Singh, residing just two kilometres from the international border in Tara Wali village, independently delivered tea, milk, lassi, water, and ice to the soldiers.

Fearless Service Wins Soldiers' Hearts

Despite the gunfire and tense atmosphere, Shivan's efforts deeply moved the army. His fearlessness and helpful nature won the soldiers' hearts. The army not only honoured him but also announced it would bear the full cost of his education, setting a commendable example. During an honour ceremony, Shivan stated, “I want to become a soldier when I grow up and serve the country.” His father proudly shared that his son, without being asked, provided essential supplies to the soldiers, who in turn showered him with affection.

Why Operation Sindoor?

It is noteworthy that Operation Sindoor was launched in response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22 April. In this military operation, India targeted key bases of terrorist organisations Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba located in Pakistan and PoK.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

21 Jul 2025 02:03 pm

English News / Education News / 10-Year-Old Boy’s Bravery During ‘Operation Sindoor’ Earns Him Army’s Support
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.