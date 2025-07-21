10-Year-Old Boy’s Bravery During ‘Operation Sindoor’ Earns Him Army’s Support

Despite the gunfire and tense atmosphere, Shivan's efforts deeply moved the army. His fearlessness and helpful nature won the soldiers' hearts. The army not only honoured him but also announced it would bear the full cost of his education, setting a commendable example. During an honour ceremony, Shivan stated, “I want to become a soldier when I grow up and serve the country.” His father proudly shared that his son, without being asked, provided essential supplies to the soldiers, who in turn showered him with affection.