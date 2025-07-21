10-Year-Old Boy’s Bravery During ‘Operation Sindoor’ Earns Him Army’s Support

Inspiring news has emerged from Tara Wali village, Firozpur district, Punjab. 10-year-old Shivan Singh (Svarn Singh) has become a subject of national discussion for his courageous assistance to the army during Operation Sindoor. The Indian Army has commended the young boy's bravery and selfless service and has decided to sponsor his entire future education.
A statement released by the Golden Arrow Division described Shivan Singh, a fourth-grade student, as demonstrating extraordinary courage and selfless service during a time of crisis. He was honoured by Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, GOC-in-C, Western Command, during a ceremony held in Firozpur Cantonment on Saturday.
This incident occurred after the Indian Army launched 'Operation Sindoor' on 7 May, targeting terrorist bases in Pakistan and PoK with missile strikes. Pakistan retaliated with border shelling. Shivan Singh, residing just two kilometres from the international border in Tara Wali village, independently delivered tea, milk, lassi, water, and ice to the soldiers.
Despite the gunfire and tense atmosphere, Shivan's efforts deeply moved the army. His fearlessness and helpful nature won the soldiers' hearts. The army not only honoured him but also announced it would bear the full cost of his education, setting a commendable example. During an honour ceremony, Shivan stated, “I want to become a soldier when I grow up and serve the country.” His father proudly shared that his son, without being asked, provided essential supplies to the soldiers, who in turn showered him with affection.
It is noteworthy that Operation Sindoor was launched in response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22 April. In this military operation, India targeted key bases of terrorist organisations Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba located in Pakistan and PoK.