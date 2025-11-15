Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

100 Posts Added to Librarian Grade-III Recruitment, Total Vacancies Now 648

Rajasthan Librarian Grade-III Recruitment 2024 has announced the addition of 100 extra posts, bringing the total number of vacancies to 648. This will provide more opportunities for a greater number of candidates to secure government jobs.

Kota

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 15, 2025

Job (Image: Patrika)

Librarian Grade-III Recruitment Total Post: Good news has arrived for candidates interested in the Rajasthan Librarian Grade-III Recruitment 2024. The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the addition of 100 extra posts to this recruitment. Initially, a total of 548 posts were announced for this recruitment, which has now been increased to 648.

Addition of 100 Extra Posts

This change has increased opportunities for candidates, as recruitment will now be conducted for a total of 648 posts. This means 100 more candidates will get a chance to secure a government job.

Recruitment Process and Eligibility

The selection process for these increased posts of Librarian Grade-III will continue as before. Candidates will need to apply by visiting the official website of RSMSSB. After the examination, selected candidates will be appointed to various government libraries in the state.

Published on:

15 Nov 2025 04:47 pm

