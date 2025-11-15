100 Posts Added to Librarian Grade-III Recruitment, Total Vacancies Now 648

Job (Image: Patrika)
Librarian Grade-III Recruitment Total Post: Good news has arrived for candidates interested in the Rajasthan Librarian Grade-III Recruitment 2024. The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the addition of 100 extra posts to this recruitment. Initially, a total of 548 posts were announced for this recruitment, which has now been increased to 648.
This change has increased opportunities for candidates, as recruitment will now be conducted for a total of 648 posts. This means 100 more candidates will get a chance to secure a government job.
The selection process for these increased posts of Librarian Grade-III will continue as before. Candidates will need to apply by visiting the official website of RSMSSB. After the examination, selected candidates will be appointed to various government libraries in the state.
