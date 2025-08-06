109 Drug Inspector Posts Open: Excellent Opportunity for Medical/Pharmacy Graduates

Drug Inspector Recruitment: A fantastic opportunity awaits those preparing for government jobs. If you have studied medicine or pharmacy and are searching for a job, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced recruitment for 109 Drug Inspector positions. Interested candidates can apply online at the commission's website, mpsc.gov.in. The last date for application is 21 August 2025.
Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from ₹41,800 to ₹1,32,300. Government allowances and other benefits will also be provided. Let's understand the required documents and qualifications to become a Drug Inspector, along with the complete application process.
Passport size photograph
Signature (scanned copy)
Aadhaar card or other ID proof
Educational qualification certificates (degree/marksheet)
Caste certificate (if applicable)
Experience certificate (if any)
PWD certificate (if applicable)
To apply for this position, you must possess one of the following degrees:
Graduation in Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Sciences
Medical degree with specialisation in Clinical Pharmacology or Microbiology
Click on the “Online Application” link
Register and fill out the application form
Upload the necessary documents
Submit the form and keep a printout for your records