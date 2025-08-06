6 August 2025,

Wednesday

Education News

109 Drug Inspector Posts Open: Excellent Opportunity for Medical/Pharmacy Graduates

Drug Inspector Recruitment: A fantastic opportunity awaits candidates with a medical or pharmacy background. A recruitment drive is underway for 109 Drug Inspector positions. Eligible candidates can apply until 21 August 2025. Details regarding necessary documents and eligibility criteria are available [Insert URL if available].

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 06, 2025

drug Inspector
drug Inspector (photo- freepik)

Drug Inspector Recruitment: A fantastic opportunity awaits those preparing for government jobs. If you have studied medicine or pharmacy and are searching for a job, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced recruitment for 109 Drug Inspector positions. Interested candidates can apply online at the commission's website, mpsc.gov.in. The last date for application is 21 August 2025.

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from ₹41,800 to ₹1,32,300. Government allowances and other benefits will also be provided. Let's understand the required documents and qualifications to become a Drug Inspector, along with the complete application process.

Required Documents for Application

Passport size photograph

Signature (scanned copy)

Aadhaar card or other ID proof

Educational qualification certificates (degree/marksheet)

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Experience certificate (if any)

PWD certificate (if applicable)

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for this position, you must possess one of the following degrees:

Graduation in Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Sciences

Medical degree with specialisation in Clinical Pharmacology or Microbiology

How to Apply

Visit the website mpsc.gov.in

Click on the “Online Application” link

Register and fill out the application form

Upload the necessary documents

Submit the form and keep a printout for your records

Published on:

06 Aug 2025 01:45 pm

English News / Education News / 109 Drug Inspector Posts Open: Excellent Opportunity for Medical/Pharmacy Graduates
